Progress With Purpose: Loughborough University

Renowned globally for its sports teaching and student experience, UK-based Loughborough University has recently rebranded its business school, as it aspires to become the first-choice business school for purpose-led people and organisations. In an exclusive interaction, Sarah Bostock, Associate Director of Marketing and Advancement at Loughborough University, talks about the brand makeover of Loughborough Business School, what led to the move, how it aligns with their innovative future-focused approach, the India-centric trends at the university, their focus areas in near future, and more. Excerpts here:

1. Loughborough University has a legacy of more than 50 years. What triggered the move to rebrand its business school? Can you share the global and Indian relevance behind the move?

Loughborough Business School has a visionary Dean at its helm who quickly identified the potential within the school to take a distinctive place in the market – namely, a focus on the future of business.

We, at Loughborough Business School, believe that the challenge the world faces requires a fundamentally different approach to business, one where people and planet are considered alongside profit. The next generation of start-ups and blue chips are already emerging and know this, and they seek innovative business models, thinking and practical frameworks to help them achieve commercial success. We are looking to lead this progress, putting theory into practice through our education, and raising the game of business by challenging policy, practice and performance.

The global relevance is that Loughborough Business School is the first choice for purpose-led people and organisations. Those who want to understand and create ethical, sustainable and technologically advanced businesses of the future.

For those seeking to join us from India, they’ll become immersed and invested in our innovative future-focused approach. Progress with purpose isn’t just a statement, it’s our ethos and how we operate. It’s in our teaching and education, our career-accelerating and entrepreneurial support, in our advanced research, the partnerships we build and nurture, and in the impact, we deliver across the world. 2. What have been the Indian-student centric trends at Loughborough Business School? What are the courses most sought after by Indians?

In the current academic year, we had nearly 700 new enrolments from India split across undergraduate and postgraduate study; giving us nearly 900 students in total.

Our most sought-after course with Indian students is our MSc in Business Analytics.3. Can you share a few young Indian success stories who have graduated from Loughborough Business School? What kind of career support was provided by Loughborough Business School in their career?

Violina studied MSc International Business. She said, “There is no better educational institution to go to than Loughborough University if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city and instead immerse yourself in an environment where you can develop yourself in any way you like, learn any art, sport or subject, meet people from all over the world, try out some of the world's best sports facilities for free, with amazing STEM and research facilities, grow holistically, and acquire real skills that will help you land a job in the real world.”

“The Careers Network was very helpful in tailoring my CV to UK standards, and there were many networking events organised by the Business School on a regular basis which provided me with information about many potential companies and other fields such as consulting, auditing and supply chain.”

“It also enhanced my soft skills including communication, public speaking, presenting, problem-solving and people management. These proficiencies are undoubtedly indispensable for any prospective career path.”

Aniket Karlekar is an MBA with internship graduate. He graduated in Commerce and took up an internship as a Cost Accountant where he catered to companies from all over the world setting up their businesses in India. He said, “The Loughborough MBA has got a rare opportunity to have an internship embedded into the programme. So it helps you to try out new career prospects within the course itself and also helps you open out more opportunities that you can pursue in the UK market.”

“The MBA with internship has helped me to use my previous experience but at the same time I got to experiment myself. I wanted to try my hand at marketing, and that's how I secured an internship as a Marketing Research Assistant which actually helped me look at a different avenue.”

“If you want to have a career transformation, if you want to inspire yourself this is the right time. Try and challenge yourself. Try and actually make the mistakes now rather than later. Try new avenues which will help you in the future.”

Following his MBA, Aniket worked as Senior Business Development Manager at Simplicity Investing Private Limited in India for 3 years and now works as a Banking Consultant at Lloyds Banking Group in the UK.

4. Loughborough University is renowned for its sports and engineering academia in India, as well the overall student experience. How does it help LBS to attract students? Does that provide an advantage for LBS or makes it challenging?

Whenever there is a legacy for excellence within an organisation, it carries a halo effect that benefits the collective. We’re incredibly proud of our strength in Sport – not just performance, but the science, health and technologies that sit behind it - and Engineering, along with Media and Communications, Computer and Data Science, Design and the other areas in which have proved year on year that we are amongst the best in the UK.

So not only are students joining a high performing, highly accredited business school, there’s a reassurance that they’re joining a top 10 UK university where they are surrounded by driven and motivated peers studying at a high level, they are also joining a world leading business school.

5. In India, there is an obsession with studying in big cities. When students go abroad, they want to study in big & familiar cities like London, Manchester, New York, Paris etc. How does Loughborough Business School tackle that challenge while marketing itself to students in Asia, especially in India?

Firstly, we offer an exceptionally high level of education. Based on turning theory into practice and leveraging our global networks and partnerships to offer something unique and focused for our students.

Loughborough is proud of its longstanding links with India. The first-ever student from India to study here graduated in 1937 and each year the University welcomes hundreds of Indian students to both of its campuses. In the current academic year, we had nearly 700 new enrolments from India split across undergraduate and postgraduate study giving us nearly 900 students in total.

Loughborough’s charm is its 523-acre campus, in the heart of the East Midlands. It’s a diverse and global community, with students from over 130 countries. Surrounded by English countryside, it’s safe, and accessible and is a hub of student life, high-quality education, research and technological advancement, exemplary facilities, access to business, industry and networks that will further our students’ experience and prospects. We have an incredible culture at Loughborough – supportive, invested in the power of many minds over one to achieve success, and constantly striving for better.

Through our network of global partnerships we’re well linked to offer a diversity of voices, experiences and opportunities to our students, rooted in a trusted and inclusive organisation.

We’re also linked to London through our Loughborough London Campus. A campus on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – where the 2012 Olympic Games were held. Housed in the old media and broadcast building, our London campus provides postgraduate taught programmes, popular with students from India. What also makes Loughborough special is the sense of community feeling it creates within the campus environment. One of the big reasons, we boast of the best student experience in the UK. Additionally, it also offers the safety and bonhomie of a small town, with the best of facilities and infrastructure available on campus, as opposed to a big city university.6. LBS has been consistently being ranked in top-10 UK business schools in the last few years. What are the focus areas for LBS when it comes to academia & research?

In our vision of becoming a first-choice business school for purpose-led people and organisations, we want to be at the heart of a movement where students, academics and external partners come together to effect change in the practice and performance of business.

We’re focusing on more collaboration, more work-based learning opportunities and more research as core to how we do that.

Currently, Loughborough Business School is reviewing its academic portfolio to ensure we have the right study options and courses to offer our students the greatest success. This will really focus on turning theory into practice, pre-empting the future of business, and the applied skills and expertise this will require, as well as equipping students with the skill sets to shape and influence those business models.

It will also include an enhancement of the sector-leading support we put in place to further enhance career and income outcomes for our international students - not only while they are with us but after they graduate; for instance through access to careers guidance, alumni mentoring and work-based learning opportunities.

We have amassed research expertise in supply chain management, circular economy, digital decarbonisation and supporting refugees to become entrepreneurs, and will continue to look to develop our impact here and in evolving global challenges. 7. How has been LBS experience with Indian students? Can you share a peek into their qualities from 90s to early 00s, 10s and now?

Historically Loughborough has been very popular with students from India for our renowned Engineering programmes. So, it’s worth noting, over the past two decades this has started to change and we have seen more students go into Business-related programmes as well as more representation from across Indian regions.

As the global economy has diversified, so too has our provision to include areas such as entrepreneurship, innovation, sport business, analytics, circular economy, as well as more traditional fields such as banking, finance, economics and marketing.

We know that the Indian government has placed a strong emphasis on growing and diversifying the Indian economy to compete on a global scale. We have therefore seen an increased focus and importance placed on career progression, applied skills and real-world experience as part of the value offered by a university degree, this is particularly noticeable for India. And we have developed our support and opportunities in this space to meet those needs.

