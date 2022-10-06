Promising Altcoins that could Explode in 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot And XRP

Altcoins are generally every coin that’s not bitcoin, and going by this definition, they constitute 99% of the market, and bitcoin is a standalone asset. However, Bitcoin (BTC) dominates the market in terms of market cap. Bitcoin alone is over 40% of the cryptocurrency market value, and this dominance is exerted in price pumps. Also, bitcoin is regarded as the most secure form of crypto investment as it is less volatile than the rest of the market. It explains why a price dump in bitcoin usually means a price dump in the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

This volatility makes altcoins better for profit. This article mentions altcoins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polkadot, and XRP. While Polkadot (DOT) and XRP are top crypto assets, Big Eyes Coin is a new memecoin with greater profitability potential.

Big Eyes Coin is currently on presale, and because it offers early buyers an opportunity to buy below market price, it’s probably the most promising altcoin on this list.

Polkadot (DOT) and XRP’s Journey so far

Polkadot (DOT) is a multi-chain application platform that allows users to transmit more than just tokens between blockchains. Polkadot enables users to transmit more than just tokens between blockchains. It provides interoperability solutions that will allow isolated blockchain data islands to come together using patented technologies. Polkadot may transfer data from private blockchains to public networks.

XRP, on the other hand, is a cryptocurrency created by Ripple, an American company that develops payment protocols and exchange networks. XRP was created to help move financial databases across central institutions like banks to a more open infrastructure with significantly lower costs. Ripple recently got into issues with the SEC as the commission filed a lawsuit against the company alleging that XRP broke securities law. The token has lost a lot of value since the case, but with some hope on the horizon, investors are hoping for a comeback from the token.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Is Entering Stage 3 of its Presale

Big Eyes Coin is primed to introduce new money from communities outside the crypto landscape.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based memecoin that hopes to revive DeFi and use several other offerings to create for its community. As a memecoin, its primary aim is to create wealth and push internet memes and community narratives. The Big Eyes Coin community continues to grow over the few weeks of its presale and is set up nicely to be one of the most promising launches of the year.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on stage 3 presale and has raised over $3.791 million out of a presale target of $4.7 million. This is a clear indication of how well the memecoin will perform overnight. Memecoins make millionaires overnight; you can think of where you’d buy Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) at the presale. Join the presale links of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Presale:https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website:https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram:https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

