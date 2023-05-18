Propathon by PropertyAngel - India's largest Virtual Realty Expo goes live

India, 18th May, 2023: Property Angel, India's leading Property Management Firm, is proud to announce Propathon 2023, India's largest real estate event, which will be held virtually. The event aims to connect India's leading developers, investors, and buyers with NRI home buyers and investors worldwide, offering a unique platform to showcase and sell properties. Propathon 2023 is set to take place globally, on 18 to 20th May ,2023

According to recent data, NRIs invested approximately $13 Billion in Indian real estate in 2021, with projections indicating a growth of 12% & an additional $13 billion in investments for the year 2022. With these promising numbers, Propathon 2023, presents an exceptional opportunity for real estate professionals to exhibit their projects to a global audience of potential buyers and investors.

Propathon 2023, designed to replicate the experience of in-person events within an online environment, will provide a rich networking experience without compromising the essence of a physical event. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, attendees and visitors can interact with exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors just as they would in real life. This immersive virtual platform ensures higher participation, engagement, and accessibility than traditional in-person events.

"We are thrilled to bring Propathon 2023 to the real estate industry," said Ms. Sapna Chandiramani, Co-Founder & CEO of Property Angel. “With the event being hosted virtually, we are breaking barriers of distance and providing a global stage for developers & investors, to showcase their projects and connect with potential buyers. Propathon offers a powerful exhibitor dashboard, analytics, immersive 3D spaces, and the opportunity for one-on-one video calls or chats with interested buyers, making it an invaluable platform for real estate professionals.”

In addition to the opportunity to exhibit properties, Propathon 2023 will also feature industry leaders & renowned experts who will engage in meaningful dialogue on the most pressing and thought-provoking issues of the day. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, expert panels, and knowledge-sharing sessions to gain valuable insights & stay ahead in the ever-evolving real estate market.

Adds Rahul Pai, Co-Founder of PropertyAngel: “In a competitive world,the true & sustainable winners in business in the coming decade will be those who chase value creation rather than chasing only valuation! Propathon 2023 is PropertyAngel’s earnest attempt, to provide the best value to each & every major stakeholder in the Property ecosystem! Do logon & see for yourself!”

Property Angel encourages real estate professionals, developers,& investors to seize the opportunity to showcase their projects to potential buyers worldwide at Propathon 2023. The event promises to deliver an immersive experience with its virtual 3D walkarounds, project finder, and access from any device.

For more information about Propathon 2023 & to register for the event, please visit propathon.in or just give a missed call to 0806951511

