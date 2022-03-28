PropTech company Realty in Real secures 5cr seed fund from Farid Zariwala

Mumbai-based PropTech company ‘Realty In Real’ has raised ₹5 Cr. in funding from the renowned real estate entity Noori Group. The sole aim of the company behind securing this funding is boosting its business and accelerating disruption in the real estate market with their famed "Leads to Site Visits" concepts powered by innovative Digital Marketing frameworks across India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noori Group is a pioneer in the world of real estate in India. Its founder and owner Mr. Farid Zariwala who is also an angel investor has developed numerous projects that are known for being magnificent and affordable at the same time. Some of his incredible projects include Blue Bells, Avon Noori, Team Noori, Fortune Heights, Bella Vista, Noori Garden, Berkat and Tayseer Noori. Noori Group has also touched several milestones ever since Mr. Farid Zariwala's son Mr. Meraj Zariwala joined his family business. And, due to all this expertise and diligence offered by the Noori Group, Realty In Real considers this funding no less than a golden investment for their success.

Mumbai-based Noori Group Of Companies commenced its operations in 1992. Noori Group has carved a niche for themselves by being committed to timely delivery and high quality offering. Having backed by three decades of business heritage and strong financials; the company’s expertise is showcased through an array of residential and commercial projects and an estimated land-bank inventory of over 10 million sq. ft, spread across Mumbai and Thane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcoming the consent by Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), an overwhelming majority of the slum dwellers / members reiterated their consent for Noori Group to redevelop the two slum locations. While the Evergreen CHS project has total eligibility of 131 slum tenants, the Chirag Nagar project has 196 eligible tenants. In both the projects located at Bandra West and Thane West region, the total plot size is 1930 sq.mts and 4172 sq.mts respectively. Noori Group plans to develop 2 towers at each location to give the tenants the best affordable housing option.

On being asked about the company’s vision, the co-founders Mr. Mohiuddin Munshi and Mr. Moinuddin Munshi, who are also brothers stated, “Our Vision is to redefine the way marketing is perceived and executed by real estate companies in India. We aim to disrupt the real estate marketing space and create a system which makes connecting home buyers to real estate companies seamless and effortless. We aim to create a system in which home buyers get the best options for their investment and real estate companies have a never ending list of prospects to pursue, basically benefitting both ends of the spectrum”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This round of funding from Noori Group is very crucial for us and will majorly be used for expansion of our client base. It will also be invested for the betterment of our workforce, online portal and lead management system. We are extremely excited to partner with Noori Group and gain its support in our next chapter of success. By securing funds from this leading real estate company, we aim at strengthening our market position, building our unique brand name and therefore scaling our business to the next level”, they added.

With more than 20% lead to site visit ratio and higher ROIs and ROAs, Realty In Real has undoubtedly revolutionized the country’s real estate segment. The company works on a blueprinted method to help real estate developers generate more and more sales. By this method, the company generates high quality leads via digital marketing on numerous online platforms. These leads will then be verified and converted into site visits and ultimately into sales.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides its developers, Realty In Real also takes care of its customers. With their extensive yet engaging videos of properties on YouTube, it helps the customers get a glimpse of houses before visiting the site. Moreover, its website supports substantial information on all its properties which can be read thoroughly before visiting any site. Both these aspects form a great part in helping customers decide to select their dream home. Realty In Real has for sure made both buying and selling homes an easy, safe yet wonderful process.

From luxury properties to environmentally friendly projects, from gated communities to duplex flats, people can find various types of homes at Realty in Real for their adorable families. Be it Central Mumbai, Western Mumbai, Navi Mumbai or beyond Thane, a consumer can easily find a home for himself in his/her desired area at the best price.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What started as a fully bootstrapped company, today is a well-known name in Mumbai’s real estate digital marketing space. And, with the immense expertise and funding from Noori Group, Realty in Real is ready to take over the country’s real estate sector.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.