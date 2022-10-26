Prop-tech start-up HouseEazy reaches 50 Cr Annual Run Rate in just 5 months

HouseEazy is a prop-tech start-up that is disrupting the secondary residential market, started its operations in the NCR region in May of 2022. The ML and AI-based platform enables sellers and buyers to sell/buy their ready-to-move-in homes in just 5 minutes.

The company has reached an Annual Run Rate of Rs. 50 Cr GMV within 5 months of its operations, and is growing at more than 30% MoM. HouseEazy claims to have achieved this milestone in just 2 micro-markets that they have launched and mentions that they will be live in 6 micro-markets by the end of this financial year.

“It’s a small but significant milestone in a long journey for us. We have received very quick traction, which is a testimony to our robust business model & processes. Technology is the backbone of the company and we are making strategic investments in building a world-class user experience on our platform. After going deep into our current market, we plan to expand our footprint to a new city soon,” said Tarun Sainani, Co-Founder at HouseEazy.

“We started the company with the objective of changing the nature of resale transactions from being complex & tedious to being easy and hassle-free and are pleased to share that our tech platform is transforming the customer journey in a big way. Both the sellers and buyers have given us raging reviews, which gives us the confidence to speed up our expansion plans,” said Deepak Bhatia, Co-Founder at HouseEazy.

HouseEazy aims to revolutionize residential resale transactions by making them transparent, simple, and quick. Customers can avoid the long & tiresome traditional process and buy/sell an apartment instantly.

The online platform provides a real-time fair market price to the sellers for their homes and pays out a token as soon as the seller accepts the price. Then, HouseEazy enters into an agreement with the seller with a 90-day timeline, in which it markets the home on its portal. This gives payment timeline certainty to the sellers and saves them from multiple rounds of showings, meetings and price negotiations.

With the extensive use of AR/VR capabilities on the platform, prospective buyers can have an immersive experience of these homes and their surroundings, with the help of 3d virtual tours and location drone shoots. This helps them easily shortlist from a variety of options, instead of physically visiting all of them, and zero in on their dream home at a super-fast pace.

HouseEazy raised 3,75,000 USD as Pre-Seed Funding early this year and is in talks with funds to raise the next round of funding.

