PropVR launches futuristic Experience Centre for Real Estate

Mumbai, 28th September 2022: PropVR, the 3D visualization platform of Square Yards today launched a first-of-its-kind Real Estate futuristic Experience Centre in Mumbai to help real estate developers deliver transparent, informational and immersive customer experience to today’s homebuyers.

The centre aims at elevating the property visualization experience by offering deep exploratory insights into a newly launched property with the help of state-of-the-art technologies. It is a testimony to Square Yards vision at empowering developers with future-ready technologies that are designed to showcase their projects digitally and enhance their marketing prowess.

The futuristic concepts include new age scale model using projection mapping, interactive project viewing using touchscreen, connected displays for engaging presentations and virtual reality-based walkthroughs. Using these technologies, developers will get a first taste of how seamlessly they can deliver the best customer experience for their project launches and emerge as a strong contender in the eyes of their target audience. The future center helps developers plan their sales center to drive more engagements, leading to better conversions. It also assists them on how to optimize costs and save up to 30% on their overall budgets.

“We are proud to announce the launch of our first Real Estate Future centre. It is a carefully designed space that showcases how you can get the best customer experience delivered for developer project launches using the latest technologies. Our 3D visualization tools will create high-definition, photo realistic immersive experiences by providing developers with an accurate virtual prototype of the final product before construction and also bring tailor-made thoughts through its renderings. This will not only reduce cost involved in manufacturing prototypes but also drive sales productivity of projects of any size or complexity. With this, Square Yards is redefining the traditional sales centre approach using technology,” said Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.

Real estate selling has greatly revolutionized in the wake of 3D virtual tours allowing interested parties to digitally interact with various elements of a property using audio, visual and haptic sensations. The locational intelligence and a visceral sense of the property that 3D visualization tools offer can engage buyers in a way words and photos cannot. This experience factor is vital for winning listings and build a business in a competitive market like real estate. PropVR’s experience centre is a forward step in this regard.

The multi-sensorial real estate space is a significant endeavour to not only create meaningful offline engagement and provide customers with an unprecedented, interactive real estate experience, but also strengthen PropVR’s market relevance by staying ahead of the curve in the proptech era.

Real estate developers and agents stepping foot into this experiential centre will get to understand how they can transform their own sales centre, explore how the future of proptech is shaping up and get valuable insights on saving costs on sales centres without compromising on customer experience.

“PropVR has always been at the forefront of trend-defining real estate concepts and this next-gen experience centre is a strong pronouncement of that. We believe that virtual experience will be a big proponent for offline real estate sales as developers gradually switch to this interactive medium to engage and serve customers in a better manner. We invite all real estate stakeholders to visit the futuristic experience centre and experience the best form of real estate therapy under one roof,” said Srinath Kandala, Co-Founder, PropVR.

PropVR is an AI based platform specializing in real estate visualization and 3D applications. With over 12+ international patents filed, PropVR is building the future of real estate applications using cutting edge technologies such as Virtual reality, Augmented reality, 3D and Metaverse. The platform helps property developers, real estate agents, architects, and interior designers to virtually showcase the properties to their clients using immersive 3D walkthroughs and inbuilt video conferencing solutions.

