Pros and Cons of Taking Out a Gold Loan Online in India

Gold loans have become an increasingly popular way for many Indians to access quick funds in times of financial need. In India, due to high gold prices, people value gold jewellery greatly. As a result, gold loans are popular because they let individuals use their gold assets as collateral for loans, without needing to sell them.

While traditional gold loans require visiting a bank or lending institution in person, the growth of online lending platforms has enabled Indians to now avail of gold loans fully online more quickly and conveniently. Online gold loans ensure the disbursement of funds within hours and offer personalised loan offerings tailored to borrower requirements.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, along with the convenience and flexibility offered by online gold loan come certain risks that borrowers must consider before taking the gold loan. Analysing the pros and cons carefully is key to determining whether online gold lending platforms deliver on their promises sustainably and are the right fit.

Pros of Online Gold Loans

Online gold loans streamline the borrowing process, allowing users to conveniently access funds against their gold assets with just a few clicks. The following are some more advantages of online gold loans:

Instant Approvals

One of the biggest advantages online gold loan platforms provide is quick loan approval and disbursal timeline. It is often as fast as within a few hours after application. This enables borrowers to access funds immediately in financial emergencies without lengthy paperwork or approval delays.

Flexible Tenures & Repayment Options

Online gold lending apps and websites allow borrowers to customise their repayment tenures. This provides flexibility to select a tenure aligned with income cycles and cash flow visibility. They also offer multiple repayment modes such as EMIs, interest-servicing, bullet repayment, etc.

Borrower Friendly Terms

Online gold lending platforms usually don't charge penalties if customers pay back their loans early. With online gold loans, customers can pay off all or part of their loan whenever they want before it's due. This means they can save on interest if they get extra money sooner than expected. In the digital lending model, lenders don't ask for any extra fees if customers pay back their gold loans early. However, sometimes, there might be a minimum amount (like 10-15% of the loan) that customers have to pay with each partial repayment. This helps keep smaller payments from causing problems and makes things easier for the lender. Saving money on interest gives customers more financial freedom. And since there are no extra fees or penalties for paying early, online gold loans make it easier for customers to manage their debt.

Minimal Documentation and Easy Process

Online gold loan platforms offer transparent and simplified digital onboarding, which is beneficial for those unfamiliar or uncomfortable with bank procedures. Users can upload KYC documents, get their gold appraised, and track approval status, all conveniently from home.

Affordable Interest Rates

Online Gold loan interest rates are generally lower compared to other unsecured loans or credit cards. This is enabled by lower operating costs due to the digital-only model. The exact rates depend on the applicant's creditworthiness.

Cons of Online Gold Loans

While online gold loans provide convenience, it's essential to understand the potential drawbacks to make an informed decision. The following are some cons listed of applying for an online goal loan:

Risk of Frauds

Borrowers seeking digital convenience need to make sure the online platforms they use are real and don't trick them or steal their money. They can do this by checking if the platform is registered with the RBI, has a way to handle complaints, and by reading reviews on online forums. This helps them avoid getting scammed.

Possibility of Auctioning Gold

If one is unable to pay EMIs on time, delaying repayment repeatedly may lead lending companies to auction the pledged gold to recover their money. Online platforms may have more aggressive auction timelines compared to banks. It is suggested to check and understand the auction terms set by the lender thoroughly.

Hidden Charges

While lenders advertise lower interest rates, additional costs like processing fees, late payment penalties, and foreclosure charges may apply in specific situations or product variants. Reading terms & conditions to avoid surprises is key.

Technical Glitches

Relying too much on technology can lead to problems like delays in processing applications, failure in disbursing funds, and issues with recording repayments temporarily. It's important to have other ways to address complaints when these problems occur.

Conclusion

Online gold lenders provide faster, more personalised access to loans compared to traditional options. However, borrowers must be careful of dishonest platforms and avoid irresponsible borrowing if they do not understand changing gold values. Not knowing these changes can lead to serious consequences. Checking a lender's trustworthiness and understanding the terms ensure the convenience and flexibility of online gold loans resulting in a better experience over time. Well-known lending platforms like IIFL Finance offer reliable digital loan services, fair interest rates and dedicated customer support. These aspects guarantee responsible, transparent lending practices, giving borrowers a smooth digital process.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.