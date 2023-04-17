Protect yourself from credit and debit card fraud: Tips, strategies, and pocket-friendly remedies

The use of credit and debit cards for monetary transactions has become increasingly common in recent years. But it has also heightened the possibilities of credit and debit card fraud. Debit or credit card fraud may lead to substantial financial losses and harassment. To safeguard yourself from the financial loss that may occur due to the loss of these payment cards, you can choose from a range of pocket-friendly plans.

Discussed below are the tips that can help you safeguard your payment cards from unforeseen fraudulent events.

Tips to prevent credit and debit card fraud

Keep your card information private

One of the most important things you can do to protect yourself from credit and debit card fraud is to keep your card information private. This means never sharing your card number, expiry date, or security code with anyone. It also means being careful when entering your card information online, making sure that you're on a secure website and that you're not inadvertently giving your information to a scammer.

Use strong passwords

Another key step in safeguarding your card information is to use strong and unique passwords for all your online accounts. This can help prevent hackers from accessing your accounts and stealing your information.

Monitor your accounts regularly

Even if you take all the necessary precautions, there's still a chance that your card information could be compromised. That's why it's important to monitor your accounts regularly for any unauthorised charges or suspicious activity. If you notice anything that seems out of the ordinary, contact your bank or service provider right away.

Stick to reliable websites

When shopping online, it's important to stick to reliable websites that have a proven track record of security. This means avoiding sketchy-looking websites or ones that you're not familiar with. If you're unsure about a website's legitimacy, do some research first to make sure that it's safe to use.

Check for secure connections

When entering your card information online, always look for the "https" in the website's URL. This indicates that you're on a secure connection and that your information is being encrypted. You should also look for the padlock icon in your browser's address bar, which is another indicator that you're on a secure connection.

Buy a suitable card protection plan

You can choose a card protection plan that provides coverage against PIN-based fraud, losses due to phishing, and tele-phishing. These plans enable a hassle-free process to block all your cards with a single call. You need not contact multiple banks and card providers separately.

Pocket-friendly plans for card fraud protection with additional OTT subscription benefits

You can choose from various card protection plans that are available online. One such platform is the Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall. Here you can choose from two types of card protection plans.

CPP Wallet Care - The wallet care plan is available at a premium of Rs. 699 and provides coverage up to Rs. 2 lakh. This plan covers losses due to phishing, 24x7 card blocking services and a PAN card replacement facility. Apart from these benefits, you also get a ZEE5 annual subscription at no additional charges.

CPP Wallet Care Entertainment Plus – The plan is available at a membership fee of Rs. 849. It provides benefits like a single-call card-blocking facility and mobile wallet fraud protection. Additional benefits of emergency travel assistance and an annual subscription to Sony Liv and ZEE5 are also included in this plan.

Benefits of card protection plans

Card protection plans, like the ones mentioned above, can prove to be extremely helpful in case you lose your wallet while travelling or may get stolen by a pick-pocketer. The chances of falling prey to identity theft also increase with such instances. Thus, with an ideal wallet protection plan, you can easily block your credit/debit cards and avail additional benefits like PAN card replacement, mobile wallet protection coverage, SIM card blocking services, and financial protection against phishing and tele-phishing.

In conclusion, credit and debit card fraud is a serious concern, but there are steps you can take to safeguard yourself. By keeping your card information private, using strong passwords, monitoring your accounts regularly, and having protection cover plan.

With the right card protection plan, you can prevent yourself from bearing any unforeseen financial burden due to card loss. And with the above-mentioned plans, you can enjoy access to a host of OTT platforms without paying any extra charges.

Disclaimer: Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL) is merely a distributor of subscription products, owned by subscription Service providers. Issuance of the product is at sole discretion of the subscription Service provider. The product shall be governed by subscription Service providers product T&C’s and BFL does NOT hold any responsibility for the issuance, quality, serviceability, maintenance, and any claims post-sale. For more detailed terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. URN No. ADVT/NR/23/269

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.