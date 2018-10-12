Protecting what they love: Sustainable solutions from around the world

“One person can make a difference,” said former US President John F. Kennedy, “and everyone should try.”

Indeed, if many people come together to stand up for a cause they love and believe in, the impact is always long-lasting.

Here are some inspiring stories from around the globe, where committed individuals and communities have gotten together to protect what they love. Read on!

Drinking water collection nets in Peru

Coastal Peru has six to eight months of daily fog, often described as an ‘ocean in the sky’. (Pixabay)

Lima, the capital city of Peru, is one of the driest regions of the world. Consequently, nearly one-fifth of the population there faces difficulty acquiring drinking water. A solution to this came in the form of vast nets that could trap the thick sea fog that surrounds the coastal city for more than half of the year! The project is run by a local organization called Peruvians Without Water Movement, which eventually aims to erect around 1,000 nets around the city.

Youth-led cleanliness project in India

We all know about the Swachh Bharat programme that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. This year, Castrol Activ launched the ‘Protect What You Love’ campaign that calls upon youngsters to be catalysts of change by cleaning up their surroundings. After all, it’s the youth that is the most passionate segment of the society when it comes to supporting a cause. As part of the programme, Castrol visited Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad and teamed up with youngsters in cleaning up filthy areas. The spaces were then used to play box cricket! To know more about the campaign, follow Castrol Cricket on Facebook here.

Food rescue programme in the United States

In the US state of Pennsylvania, a non-profit called the Springboard Kitchens seems to have found a unique way to avoid food wastage. It sources food from pantries that would otherwise be thrown away, and uses it to cook meals from scratch. The food is then distributed to the needy. What is more laudable is that the meals are prepared by ex-offenders, those with a drug or alcohol addiction, or people diagnosed with a mental illness.

Animal-only bridges in Germany

Green bridge over German highway designed as animal-only passages. (Wikimedia Commons )

Human-wildlife collisions are common in almost all developed parts of the world. Not in Germany, though. The country has built animal-only bridges or green bridges that mimic surrounding forest environments, thanks to a campaign by a forester called Gerhard Klesen and his group. The bridges even have strips of sand, grass, and shrubs that serve as food and shelter for smaller creatures. Interestingly, any human being caught crossing such a bridge is fined €35! Germany is also home to wildlife underpasses and amphibian tunnels. Such initiatives go a long way in restoring the natural movements of wild animals and prolonging their life spans.

Feeding cup for pre-term babies in Africa and Asia

Nifty Feeding Cup is a reusable product for newborns with breastfeeding difficulties. (Courtesy Laerdal Global Health)

Did you know that up to 7.6 million pre-term infants in Africa and Asia have difficulty swallowing breast milk? Yes, that’s right. Babies born with cleft palates also find breastfeeding challenging. The problem can, however, be tackled with a 40-millilitre feeding cup called the NIFTY cup. The project is a joint venture of Seattle Children’s Hospital and non-profit PATH, and has made sure that babies don’t lose out on nutrition because they can’t feed properly. All that a mother has to do is to squeeze her milk into the device, and use it to feed her child. The cup, which costs only $1, is designed in a way that not only ensures optimal milk intake, but also minimizes spillage.

Now, let’s hope that reading about these initiatives drives each one of us to make the world a better place!

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 19:31 IST