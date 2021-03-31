Protection is the first step towards sound financial planning for any family

The Covid-19 pandemic sent out wave ripples of panic around the world and made even the most carefree among-st us value their own lives and the safety of their loved ones. In such a scenario, life insurance is no longer seen as an expense, but an area of priority that comes as a bailout in times of uncertainties.

According to a recent report by McKinsey and Company, developing economies – predominantly emerging markets in Asia that were earlier small contributors – have become “global growth drivers and now account for more than half of global premium growth and 84 per cent of individual annuities growth.”

Over the past year, there has been an increased demand for life insurance policies, especially among millennials who are opting for more term plans with higher ticket sizes and longer terms to secure their families. With this, the market is replete with options abundant term insurance plans. But even though the choices are many, there are just a handful that meet the needs of the modern customer.

Pick a plan that is right for you

It is imperative to choose a plan that covers all your risks and matches your expectations. A good life insurance policy must offer financial support to the family of the insured in the event that he or she passes away. It may also provide for other important milestones such as helping finance the education of children or offering a steady income after retirement.

To adapt to the changing needs of people, life insurance plans are not just limited to offering a safety net in case of a loss of life. They are also fulfilling the savings and investment needs of people and can also serve as an avenue for tax savings.

Some policies even come with an option to cover longer lifespans of up to 99 years or encourage you to get healthy and fit by reducing premium for those who quit smoking or become physically fit while the term is on.

Today, you have the choice to pick an insurance plan which comes with the option of return of premium, either as a lumpsum or in parts, or without this option of return of premium.

You can also opt for a policy that offers flexibility in policy and premium payment terms. This means that the product allows you the option to pick out of multiple policy terms and premium payment terms, which can be customised to suit your requirements.

How much premium to pay

But, how does one decide what is the right amount of premium to pay?

Your insurance requirement is driven by a range of factors, the most important one of which is the future financial plans you have for yourself and your family. You may want to assess your existing outflows in terms of liabilities, average monthly expenses and existing wealth, before deciding on the amount that you can comfortably allocate for this purpose.

You also need to evaluate what you need the policy to deliver. This can include a retirement corpus for the years after your retirement or major life events such as higher education for children or their wedding, to name a few.

For this, a term insurance calculator is the right tool, a digital device specifically designed to simplify this daunting task of choosing the right policy. It allows you to choose a plan that is aligned with your personal lifestyle choices and fits your pocket too.

How is this premium calculated?

There are multiple factors that impact the premium amount, the most critical being the life cover that you are looking to get from your policy in the event of an unfortunate incident. Your age is also a consideration, as older you are, the higher the premium. Similarly, the longer the term of the insurance cover, the higher the premium will be.

In some cases, your occupation can also bump up your insurance premium if it brings a high degree of risk, for instance firefighting, oil rig management. Men and women attract different premiums, too, due to the difference in lifestyles and their impact on overall life expectancy.

Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro offers a life cover of up to 99 years and provides a customized shield with multiple flexibilities to financially secure you and your loved ones. The new-age protection solution stirs customers to get rewarded for a healthy lifestyle on quitting smoking and improved health status and reduces policy premium under the ‘Quit Smoking’ and ‘Stay Fit’ benefits before the third policy anniversary and the second policy anniversary, respectively.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance is a joint venture between Bharti, one of India’s leading business groups with interests in telecom, agriculture business, and retail, and AXA, one of the world’s leading organizations with interests in financial protection and wealth management. The joint venture company has a 51% stake from Bharti and 49% stake of AXA. The company has a pan-India presence through its 261 offices and offers a wide range of value for money and need-based insurance products targeted at individuals and groups.

Highlights

• Flexi Term Pro is a plan that you can customise according to your needs and life stage. Choose from a range of features that meet your requirements and make your term insurance work best for youThe plan offers two options: Without return of Premium and With return of Premium.

• Flexibility in Policy and Premium Payment terms – This product offers you the option to choose from multiple Policy terms and Premium Payments terms, offering the opportunity to customize the plan to suit your needs.

• Whole Life Cover – Option to cover yourself for your entire lifetime, by opting for cover up to age 99 years.

Disclaimer:

• Life Insurance Coverage is available under this policy

• Bharti AXA Life Insurance is the name of the Company and Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Pro is only the name of the non-linked, individual, non-participating pure risk premium life insurance plan and does not in any way represent or indicate the quality of the policy or its future prospects.

• This is not a sales brochure, for more details on risk factors, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

• Tax benefits are as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, and are subject to any amendments made thereto from time to time

Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited Regd. Address: Unit No. 1904, 19th Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, 'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, BKC Road, Near MCA Club, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra. IRDA Reg. No. 130 dated 14/07/2006 [Life Insurance Business] CIN - U66010MH2005PLC157108; UIN: 130N103V01; Advt: II-Mar-2021-2802

Website: www.bharti-axalife.com | Toll Free no.: 1800 102 4444

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITOUS/FRAUDULENT OFFERS!

IRDAI is not involved in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.