Prototyze Launches Report Yak: A Fresh Take on Annual Reports

Goa, India – Business Wire India

Venture studio Prototyze has announced the launch of Report Yak (www.reportyak.com), a specialised communication-design company focused on creating corporate reports. The corporate reporting function of businesses globally, is growing in compliance-related complexity. Additional frameworks and standards of disclosure are constantly being mandated by regulators around the world. And the quality and comprehensibility of such reports is viewed as an index to the quality of corporate governance of the business itself. Companies are therefore increasingly engaging communication-design agencies to expertly represent their narratives. The best Annual Reports from a few ago versus today are remarkably different. Much more visual and understandable to the average investor and professional analyst alike. Companies are also choosing to limit the distribution of physical copies and hence increasingly relying on digital interactive microsites accessible on mobile devices. Report Yak provides designing, advisory and content-writing services for annual reports, sustainability and ESG reports and integrated reports in both print and digital formats. Report Yak inherits the legacy of sister company Synapse—also a Prototyze venture—whose two decades of work includes reports designed for industry-leading firms like TCS, Zee Entertainment, Pfizer, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico and Birlasoft among others. Report Yak is driven by a team of skilled individuals with deep expertise in this emerging field and key functional leaders have spent years in this business. Says Karuna Narayanan, Head of Content who’s a GRI-certified professional with prior experience at a corporate reporting company from a different era, “Report Yak is a welcome change for clients, because the world of corporate reporting is transforming. The audience for these reports demands more clarity, transparency and non-financial disclosures. So, the old ways of creating annual reports doesn’t work as well anymore.” Vinay Tanna, a certified Integrated Reporting Practitioner and Report Yak’s Head of Client Relations said, “Even seasoned investor relations professionals find keeping abreast the evolving compliance and regulatory landscape daunting. Add to that the expectation of producing a visually appealing report in a short deadline after the AGM. That’s exactly the problem we love solving.” In the words of Tanmay Modi, CEO, “The Yak is legendary for helping mountaineers scale the highest summit reliably, efficiently and without fuss every single time. That’s how we would like clients to think of us. This is a critical annual exercise that causes CFOs, Company Secretaries, Sustainability Heads, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Heads sleepless nights year-after-year. We hope to provide Yak-like reliability and unload the needless anxiety.”

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.