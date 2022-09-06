Protouch certifies 1000 trainers; bridges demand of certified corporate trainers

India, 6th September 2022: Protouch, a renowned talent transformation and certification organization, has successfully certified 1000 trainers to date. 90% of the jobs in India are skill-based; however, in the recent CEO Survey by PWC, 87% of CEOs cited ‘non-availability of key skills’ as the topmost concern impeding their growth. The mission of Protouch is to bridge this gap by offering corporate trainers to improve business productivity and enhance leadership development across the organization.

With a vision to impact lives by creating limitless opportunities, Protouch provides 360-degree training solutions from entry-level to senior management. It imparts highly engaging corporate training, workshops and coaching services with a clear focus on results while developing holistic learning for the participants.

“While most advanced countries spend 15% on training and development, India spends less than 2%. The current capacity to train is only slated at 3 million youth against 12 million entering the workforce annually. We want to create trainers equipped with the proper skill to provide corporate training and skill enhancement. It gives me immense pleasure to have successfully certified 1000 trainers who will help companies struggling with employee retention, transformation, and challenges with hybrid work while technologies and industries change faster than ever”, said Dr. Aparna Sethi, Founder and Director of Protouch.

Protouch provides consulting in the area of Sales, Marketing, Diversity, Inclusion, POSH, and Leadership Development. The faculty at the certification institute are industry experts with decades of experience across sectors and industries. It is the only organisation in India which offers trainer certification programmes accredited by 3 global certification bodies i.e., SHRM, HRCI and CPD. This way the participants enjoy the benefits of 4 certifications in one programme.

The sessions are provided virtually to ensure maximum outreach and participants are furnished with all possible resources, from readymade presentation decks to client proposals, that are required for participants to kick start their career as trainers. What gives Protouch an edge over its competitors is its dedication to helping the participants set up and launch their first programme after the certification course.

“Protouch certification institute works extensively in the area of skill enhancement and employability. Hundreds of professionals every year accelerate their careers by undertaking its wide range of certification programmes. These programmes are delivered through a 100% practical approach by an experienced team of industry stalwarts”, added Rahul Sethi, Leadership Coach and Director of Protouch.

The India Skills sector is expected to grow 20X to become over $20bn market opportunity yearly from a current level of $1bn. This is an era of employee empowerment and Protouch has created a niche for itself in the industry with its carefully curated programme. It focuses on 5 key areas of development; this includes Corporate Training, One-on-One and Team Coaching, Sales and leadership consulting services, Certification programmes for young professionals, and Executive Education Programmes from premium Institutes.

Learning is the linchpin in building careers and Protouch is playing a critical role to help professionals develop skills, enable growth, foster future talent and retain existing talent.

