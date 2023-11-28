PruTech's iResponse Reshapes Disaster Management, Empowering Cities and States Across India

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

In today's world, where the need for efficient and immediate disaster response has never been more critical, PruTech's iResponse stands as a state-of-the-art disaster management system that not only recognizes the urgency but also streamlines disaster preparedness and response.



iResponse transcends conventional incident management by offering a comprehensive solution that addresses the intricate challenges faced during crises. It delivers real-time situational awareness, seamless communication, streamlined resource allocation, and data integration, spanning from block to city to state levels, covering the entire spectrum of disaster management from planning to recovery.



In a significant milestone, PruTech has recently secured a new project in Bihar, reaffirming its position as a leader in the field of disaster management. iResponse is poised to revolutionize how Bihar responds to crises, particularly the devastating floods that have impacted the state in recent years. Recognizing the pressing need for a robust disaster management solution, the Government of Bihar has proactively taken the initiative to entrust PruTech with this crucial responsibility. iResponse will equip the state with the essential tools and capabilities required to significantly enhance its disaster preparedness and response efforts.



In another remarkable milestone, PruTech successfully implemented the disaster management project in Maharashtra. The integration of this project into the state's disaster response infrastructure has yielded remarkable results. Officials have access to critical real-time information, enabling them to make well-informed decisions swiftly. The implementation has significantly enhanced Maharashtra's disaster preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.



"At PruTech, we are driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in disaster management. With iResponse, we aim to empower cities and states to effectively respond to crises, protect lives, and secure a resilient future. We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the government and communities to make a meaningful impact on disaster preparedness and response.” says Mr. Ambika Prasad Mohapatra, Executive Vice President, PruTech Solutions.



iResponse stands as a testament to the power of technology, offering a structured framework for decision-making, communication, and resource allocation. With features ranging from real-time situational awareness to seamless communication, it ensures that cities and states gain an edge in disaster preparedness and response. Responsible officers at the state, district, and block levels can access up-to-the-minute situational awareness, ensuring rapid and informed decision-making.



iResponse stands out as a lifeline in the face of adversity. Its transformative capabilities are reshaping how states across India navigate and respond to disasters, ensuring a safer and more resilient future for all.



With each project, PruTech reaffirms its commitment to empowering governments and safeguarding communities.