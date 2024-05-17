PS. Unbreakable Sports Club Offers Expanded Counselling Wellness Programs

India, May 16, 2024:- Puneet Sharma, the founder of PS. Unbreakable Sports Club, an established sports and fitness counsellor, is enhancing the club's wellness programs to include a wider range of counselling services. These services now cover aspects of physical, psychological, relational, and financial health, providing a holistic approach to well-being.

With an understanding grounded in his experience as a second-dan black belt from South Korea and competencies in various martial arts, such as Wushu, Boxing, and Taekwondo, Puneet brings a comprehensive perspective to fitness and personal development. His approach combines rigorous physical training with strategic life counselling to address his clients' overall wellness.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Puneet briefed, "We aim to equip our clients with the tools they need to achieve optimal health and a balanced lifestyle. “We focus on integrating physical health with mental resilience and emotional stability to help individuals navigate their daily lives confidently.”

The expanded services at PS. Unbreakable Sports Club are designed to meet the growing needs of diverse populations. These include sessions at various institutions. These programs focus on the importance of accessible sports education melded with wellness health practices.

In response to a global shift towards digital accessibility, Puneet has also broadened the PS. Unbreakable Sports Club's reach through online platforms. This initiative allows him to deliver his counselling and training sessions to an international audience, including remote clients from different regions.

In addition to direct counselling, he shares his expertise through his YouTube channel, 'Puneet Sharma Commando'. The channel offers insights into various aspects of wellness and personal growth, providing viewers with practical advice, motivational content, and discussions on health-related topics.

The club continually updates its approach based on the latest research in health and wellness and Puneet Sharma's ongoing professional development. This dedication to staying current ensures that the program meets clients' needs and anticipates future wellness trends.

Those interested in learning more about the holistic wellness programs or arranging a personal consultation with Puneet Sharma can call +918750817500 or mail at sportsandcareercounselling@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.