PSMU Rector Enhances Educational Ties in India

India, 22nd May 2023: Intending to strengthen ties with Indian institutions to provide better facilities for Indian students studying MBBS in Russia, the Rector of Perm State Medical University (PSMU), Prof. Blagonravova Anna, visited India, further leading to strengthening the educational cooperation between the two nations. The visit, scheduled for May 17th and 18th, 2023, aims to foster collaborative partnerships and explore opportunities for mutual growth in the medical education sector.

The Rector visited Rus Education's office on May 17th, 2023, where a Strategic Meeting took place with the senior management of the organization. In attendance were the Chairman of Rus Education, Prof. S.K.Washim, Vice Chairman of Rus Education, Air Marshal Dr. Pawan Kapoor, Director of Rus Education, Dr. Dinesh Singla, and other senior members. The two institutions discussed various possibilities for promoting medical education at Perm State Medical University among Indian aspirants. The significance and importance of the occasion emphasize the commitment and support of Rus Education towards fostering collaborative partnerships and promoting educational excellence.

Prof. S.K. Washim, Chairman of Rus Education, stated that the visit of the PSMU Rector to India underscores the university's commitment to fostering international partnerships and promoting academic excellence in the medical field. It presents an invaluable opportunity to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and further strengthen the ties between PSMU and prestigious Indian institutions, which, in turn, is beneficial for Indian students willing to study MBBS in Russia.

The itinerary for the visit included significant engagements with key institutions and stakeholders in India's medical education landscape. On May 17th, the Rector of PSMU signed an agreement with Mr. Osipov Oleg, the Director of Russian House, for mutual cooperation. This agreement shall pave the way forward to spreading awareness about the medical education facilities present in PSMU among Indian students looking forward to studying MBBS in Russia. Due to the ardent efforts of the administration of PSMU, the graduates have shown excellent results in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations. Later in the day, the Rector met with the Director of Russian House, Mr. Oleg Osipov, to discuss further collaboration opportunities.

Continuing the productive schedule, on May 18th, the Rector departed for Ghaziabad to visit Santosh Medical College. This visit involved overseeing the facilities, engaging with the administration, and signing an agreement of mutual cooperation to enhance educational exchange between PSMU and Santosh Medical College. Following this, the Rector departed from Santosh Medical College for Max Hospital, where they had the opportunity to visit the hospital and assess the facilities provided for summer clinical training of PSMU students. Indian students studying MBBS in Russia through Rus Education, the exclusive admission partner of PSMU for international students, have an opportunity to get a taste of the Indian healthcare system during their education in Russia, wherein they can undergo their clinical observership training program in Max Hospitals in India.

After that, a meeting with the administration of Max Hospital took place to discuss potential collaboration and explore avenues for student exchange programs. This visit offered insights into the practical training opportunities available to PSMU students in India.

Perm State Medical University (PSMU), located in Perm, Russia, is a leading institution for medical education, research, and healthcare. Established in 1916, PSMU is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, distinguished faculty, and commitment to producing highly skilled medical professionals. With a focus on international collaboration and academic excellence, PSMU consistently ranks among the top medical universities in Russia.

The Rector of Perm State Medical University (PSMU), Prof. Blagonravova Anna, expressed her happiness on her first visit to India and stated that this visit further strengthens the goal of PSMU to remain dedicated to providing its students with comprehensive and globally-oriented medical education, preparing them to become competent healthcare professionals in an increasingly interconnected world with the help of its admission partners, Rus Education.

Indian students seeking admission to Perm State Medical University can contact the exclusive admission partner in India, Rus Education. www.ruseducation.in.

