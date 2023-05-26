PSMU, Russia partners signs cooperation agreement with Russian House, New Delhi

India, 26th May 2023: Perm State University, one of the leading universities in Russia, signed a remarkable cooperation agreement with the Russian House in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, during a special signing ceremony. The cooperation agreement was signed by Prof. Blagonravova Anna Sergeevna, the Rector of Perm State University (PSMU), and Oleg Osipov, Director of the Russian House in New Delhi.

The historical cooperation agreement will not only result in providing better facilities to Indian students at Perm State University but also in promoting such facilities on an international level. These agreements signify a strong partnership between Perm State Medical University and various institutions in India, enhancing educational opportunities for Indian students interested in pursuing medical studies in Russia.

The signing ceremony was part of the agenda of the 2-Day Visit of the Rector of Perm State Medical University to India. The event also witnessed the delightful presence of respected members of Rus Education – Prof. Syed K. Washim, Chairman; Air Marshal (Dr.) Pawan Kapoor, Vice-Chairman; and Dr. Dinesh Singla, Director, appreciated the collaboration.

During the event, Mr. Oleg Osipov, Director of the Russian House, Delhi, stated that with the signing of this historical cooperation agreement, they would be able to promote Russian education programs in India and encourage Indian students to study in Russia, especially at Perm State Medical University, on a larger scale. Being a Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in India, Russian House in Delhi, along with Russian Houses in Mumbai, Chennai, Trivandrum, and Kolkata, comprehensively covers the entire country, making the agreement applicable throughout India.

Rector Perm State Medical University, Prof. Blagonravova Anna Sergeevna, expressed gratitude towards the Russian House in New Delhi for this cooperation. While addressing the guests, she stated, “The university feels pleased to continue its relationship with India and will do everything to help Indian students adapt to the new environment in a hassle-free manner.”

The efforts of the Russian House in India are commendable for providing accurate and direct information to Indian students about the Russian education system and helping them choose medical universities in Russia. This will enable them to make a valid contribution to the healthcare system in India and worldwide, said Prof. S.K Washim, Chairman of Rus Education, the exclusive admission partner of Perm State Medical University.

After the conclusion of the signing ceremony, both dignitaries exchanged copies of the cooperation agreement and expressed their gratitude to each other for their new cooperation.

