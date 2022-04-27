Psychic Reading Online: Best Online Psychics For Chat & Phone Readings

Gone are the days when you had to ask your friends for a reliable psychic reader and scour the city to find them for a "psychic readings near me ."With the advent of the internet, psychics have also made their way to the internet, just like every other service provider. You don't need to visit a local psychic shop anymore, as you can find hundreds of online psychics willing to offer accurate psychic readings at an affordable rate.

However, when you hop onto the internet and look for online psychics, you will find hundreds of options to choose from. There will literally be tens of websites claiming to be the "most reliable" and "most affordable," and some even free. With so many options out there, how do you decide which one to choose?

A beginner who has never gone for psychic readings before would be too overwhelmed with all these choices and may even give up their search as the process of trying out different online psychics and choosing the right one can be quite daunting. It is an endless loop of trial and error that does not seem very appealing to most of us.

So how does one decide which psychic reader to trust? What are the criteria? And what is the fastest way to find the right psychic reader without having to try out several websites? Well, guides like these can help you narrow down your options to a greater extent!

In this guide, we will share with you the top four most popular psychic reading websites in 2022. Not only are these websites the most popular, but they are also very reliable, expert-vetted, and affordable. So without further ado, let’s get to it!

Top 4 Psychic Reading Websites

1. Kasamba – Best Psychic Reading Website, Editor’s Choice

2. Psychic Source – Top Online Psychics For Love Readings & Career Advice

3. Purple Garden - Most Accurate Psychics for Life Guidance

4. California Psychics - Best Site for Spiritual Readings & Tarot Readings Online

1. Kasamba — One of the Oldest Psychic Reading Platforms Online

You can find an experienced and professional psychic reader at Kasamba who can guide you and offer the answers you are seeking.

If you are looking for one of the first online psychic readings websites that have made it until now, Kasamba has to be on top. Kasamba came into service over 20 years ago when you could hardly find any reliable online psychics. Fast forward to two decades later, Kasamba has the biggest network of best online psychics that you can find on the internet today.

Whether you are looking for the love of your life or are stuck in a tough career decision to make, whether you have recently lost a loved one or you are struggling with your education, whether you are looking for a lost loved one or are simply seeking the answers to life, Kasamba can help.

No matter what your question or concern is in life, you can find an experienced and professional psychic reader at Kasamba who can guide you and offer the answers you are seeking. All of the psychics at Kasamba are legit, meaning that they are not people who went on the internet, learned a few psychic reading tricks, and decided to call themselves a “psychic reader” the next day. No! They are the best psychics online who have been hired due to their in-born psychic reading abilities.

These psychics use various spiritual tools such as tarot cards, runes, numerology, dream interpretation, astrology, angels, fortune-telling, and more to find you the most real insights and answers to your questions and concerns.

So far, Kasamba has served millions of customers who left behind thousands of 5-star ratings and organic reviews based on their experience, which can tell you a lot about the physics they have. What’s more, they are available 24/7! Instead of a “psychic near me" who only works a maximum of 8 hours a day, the online psychics at Kasamba operate 24/7. So if you are perplexed by an important life decision and cannot fall asleep, you can simply hop onto Kasamba’s website and find your answer to get a peaceful night’s sleep.

Kasamba can help you in the following psychic reading areas:

- Psychic readings

- Numerology readings

- Fortune telling

- Aura readings

- Crystal readings

- Psychic medium

- Remote viewing

- Rune casting

- Cartomancy

- Dream analysis

- Pet psychics

- Cheating and affairs

- Breakups and divorce

- Gay and lesbian-friendly matters

- Parents and children

- Tarot readings

- Marital life

- Soulmate connections

- Single and dating

- Spiritual readings

- Angel card readings

- Astrological readings (Chinese and Vedic astrology)

- Career forecasts

- and more!

Here’s how Kasamba sets itself apart from the rest:

More than 20 Years of Quality

Having been in the business for more than 20 years, Kasamba has gathered more than four million 5-star ratings, which is a testament to their quality of service. You can view all the reviews and testimonials left behind by their clients before you hire a psychic reader from their website. Most of the happy clients leave detailed reviews about their experience with their readers so you can relate to their situation and decide if a certain psychic is right for you.

Best Match Guarantee

At Kasamba, you get the best match guarantee by spending three minutes for free with each new psychic. Kasamba lets you try out several psychics by chatting with them for three minutes for free so you can find the best match for the problems or concerns you have. They are keen on ensuring that you genuinely get the answers you seek.

Global Community of Best Psychics

The psychics at Kasamba are the best psychics who have been tested and hired from all over the world. They come from diverse backgrounds and qualifications. All of these psychics are professional advisors who are experienced in several types of psychic readings, including tarot, love, astrology, career, and more.

Satisfaction Guaranteed!

One of the best features of Kasamba is the satisfaction guarantee they offer with each psychic reading experience you get. If you are not completely satisfied with the first reading you get, you can request a refund from their customer service team, who are available 24/7 at your disposal.

Secure and Private

At Kasamba, your identity remains 100% anonymous, meaning that your psychic reader would not know who they are helping. Moreover, all the personal concerns you share with their online psychics are kept 100% confidential. No matter what you tell them, your matters will be kept strictly confidential.

So what are you waiting for?! Go ahead and schedule your first psychic reading online today! Browse through the online psychics at Kasamba and start a free chat with them to see if they are the right ones for you. Kasamba offers both chat psychic readings and psychic phone readings. They even have a special discount for beginners!

⭐ ⇒ Visit Kasamba – 3 free minutes + 70% off for new members ⭐

2. Psychic Source — The Most Affordable Psychic Readers Online

Psychic Source ensures that its customers get the fulfillment, answers, happiness, and success that they seek.

Founded in 1989, Psychic Source is a pioneer of online psychic readings. The website is determined to offer you the most genuine, dedicated, professional, and reliable psychic readings through various avenues. At Psychic Source, you can find phone psychics, chat psychics, and video psychics. You get various options to decide how you want to interact with your psychic.

Psychic Source has a huge network of screened professionals to ensure that you get the most authentic experience. They offer insightful advice to their customers from all over the world. In addition to their professional psychics, they also have a highly dedicated and courteous Customer Care department that ensures that customers are satisfied with their experience at Psychic Source and that they get what they need.

Psychic Source understands how only gifted psychics are the real psychic readers. Therefore, over the past 30+ years, they have only hired psychics who were born with these talents and not those who learned them from the internet. As a result, Psychic Source ensures that its customers get the fulfillment, answers, happiness, and success that they seek.

Their qualified advisors are the most compassionate individuals you will ever come across. Most beginners have a wrong perception of psychics from TVs that portray them as scary and creepy people. At Psychic Source, you will realize how smart, genuine, insightful, caring, and helpful their psychics actually are. They try to create a nurturing environment at each of their readings so that the customers get the most genuine answers in such an atmosphere. They make you feel at home, so you can talk to them about anything you want without any hesitation. It will just be like talking to your friend!

Psychic Source has various types of psychic readers, including love psychics, psychic medium, clairvoyants, clairaudients, clairsentients, pet psychics, intuitive psychics, and career psychics who can help you in the following psychic reading areas:

- Tarot Readings

- Angel Card Readings

- Love Readings

- Past Life Readings

- Astrology Readings

- Cartomancy Readings

- Lost Object Readings

- Spiritual Readings

- Love Tarot Readings

- Dream Interpretation

- Energy Work

- Numerology Readings

Here’s how Psychic Source sets itself apart from the rest:

Satisfaction Guarantee

Psychic Source offers you free psychic readings if you are not satisfied with the last reading you got. So if you are not satisfied with the reading you got from your psychic advisor at Psychic Source, reach out to their customer care department, and they will offer you a refund on that last reading.

In-House Customer Care Center

Unlike other service providers who often outsource their customer care department, Psychic Source has an in-house customer care center that is open 24/7. So you can get help whenever you need it. Since their department is in-house, their customer service specialists know what you are talking about and truly understand your concerns to offer you an empathetic experience.

Find a Psychic Tool

Psychic Source has a special "Find a Psychic Tool" that connects you with the right match. Once you answer a few questions about yourself and the help you need, the tool goes through hundreds of psychic profiles and connects you with the best match, so you don't have to try and test each psychic individually. This saves up a lot of time and money as you don't have to spend any time or money testing various psychics.

They Are the OGs

Psychic Source was established in 1989, making it the oldest and most reliable online psychic readings provider in the world. So whenever you get help from a psychic at Psychic Source, you know that they will not compromise on their quality as they have been around for several decades and truly understand what their customers need.

They Are Very Affordable

At Psychic Source, you can get a psychic reading online for as low as $1. What's more, new members get an absolutely free psychic reading online for 3 minutes. So whether you are seeking love advice or career advice, answers to your future, or what your past means, you can get all this help at a very affordable price.

So go ahead and avail your introductory three minutes for free. New members also get 75% off on their first readings after their three free minutes. So use their Find a Psychic tool to find the best match, schedule a meeting with them via phone, chat, or video call, and find the help you seek instantly!

⭐ ⇒ Visit Psychic Source - 3 free minutes + 75% off for new members ⭐

3. Purple Garden — The Most Accurate Psychics Online

If you are a beginner, you can get a $10 free Purple Garden credit with your first purchase.

Purple Garden is yet another very popular psychic online reading platform that has the vastest library of qualified psychics. Although there is not much information available about when this company came into business or what its track record is, you can see the organic customer reviews left behind by their customers to find the best match for you.

Purple Garden also has a mobile app, and from what we have heard, the mobile app experience is much better than the web experience. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

When you go to their website, you will find several psychics divided into different categories. Each psychic in these categories has their reviews, ratings, minute rates, a small bio, availability status, and the number of psychic readings displayed on their profiles. You can also view the modes of communication they offer, such as chat, phone, and video calls. When you click on their profiles, you will be able to see their complete bio along with their experience and detailed testimonials so you can rightly choose the best online psychics for you.

The psychics on their homepage are displayed in the following categories. You can also use the search bar on their homepage to search by reading type or specialty.

The Most Accurate

The live psychics under this category are known for their accurate readings. They are highly rated by their customers and are ranked for offering the most accurate and best psychic readings online. So if you don’t want to take any risks and would like to get an accurate reading on your first try, you should choose a psychic from this list.

Trending

The psychics in the trending category are the most sought-after psychics at Purple Garden. They are the ones who are most in-demand and are requested by their customers very often. If they are trending, it shows that they are good.

Top Rated

The top-rated psychics at Purple Garden are hands down the most highly reviewed and rated psychics of all time. They all have 4.5-5 star ratings and are highly recognized and appreciated by their customers. They are the cream of the crop, and if you are looking for the best psychics online, you should reach out to a psychic reader from this list.

Recommended for You

The "recommended for you" category shows you psychics based on your location, your search history, and your preferences. These are the psychics that could be most relevant for you, according to the sorting system on Purple Garden's website. So if you are looking for a tailored experience from a psychic from your location, you should opt for a psychic online from this category.

Although Purple Garden claims to have the best psychics online, they don’t make any guarantees about the accuracy of their psychic readings. Their FAQ section also states that the website is for entertainment purposes. However, they do screen all of their psychic readers before they allow them on their website. Each psychic reader is supposed to submit a video test reading along with their past experiences, qualifications, and resume to be a part of the team.

However, their customer services team is extremely quick. We reached out to them with a question regarding their services, and we got a reply the same day. So if you have a problem with any of your psychic readings, you can reach out to them for quick help.

If you are looking for a psychic reading online on the go, download the Purple Garden app on your Android or iOS devices and talk to your desired psychic online, no matter where you are. You can get spiritual readings whether you are on the bus, in a waiting room, driving, or walking in the park. They have a huge directory of cheap psychics who can offer you a rate as low as $1 per minute.

So find a psychic online for cheap psychic readings and get life advice on the go. If you are a beginner, you can get a $10 free Purple Garden credit with your first purchase.

⭐ ⇒ Visit Purple Garden — Get $10 free credit with any purchase ⭐

4. California Psychics — The Most Rewarding Psychics Online

California Psychics has delivered more than 6 million accurate and confidential readings to its customers till date

California Psychics is also one of the first psychic reading online platforms that have been around since 1995. The psychic readers at California Psychics have the most profound answers to all your questions, and that's what makes them so successful. Although not every psychic reader at California Psychics is a born reader, they are all qualified individuals with a genuine desire to help you and create a psychic connection like no other.

When you schedule a psychic reading session at California Psychics, you will notice how every member of the company takes you seriously. From the customer service representative who attends your call to the psychic reader offering you advice, all of them take things very seriously.

Whether you want to look into your future, boost your energy, or get help for education, career, love life, or relationships, every psychic at California Psychics will help you genuinely. They will offer you a non-judgmental, safe, and high-quality experience that will truly help you reflect on the blessings in your life. One call at their psychic hotline will truly immerse you into a spiritual journey.

Over a period of 27 years, California Psychics has delivered more than 6 million accurate and confidential readings to its customers. According to Peninsula Daily News magazine the biggest key to their success is their dedication to hiring only those psychics who have outstanding abilities.

So whenever you schedule a session with one of their psychics, you will be interacting with a qualified professional who has gone through rigorous training and tests to prove their skills in the field. That’s the reason why the online psychics at California Psychics are the most highly rated and most sought after.

The best psychics at California Psychics offer online psychic readings in the following areas:

- Missing persons

- Lost objects

- Past life

- Pet psychics

- Life path

- Career

- Love psychics

- Deceased loved ones

- Money

- Psychic medium

- Clairvoyant psychics

- Clairsentient psychics

- Clairaudient psychics

- Empath psychics

- Remote viewing

- Dream analysis

- Automatic writing

- Channeling psychics

- Tarot psychics

- Oracle card readings

- No tools psychics

- Numerology psychics

- Astrology psychics

- Runes psychics

- Crystals psychics

- Spiritual readings

- Pendulum psychics

- I-Ching psychics

- Inspirational psychics

- Straightforward psychics

- Compassionate psychics

- and more.

You can also filter out the best online psychics at California Psychics by picking them based on customer favorites, customer reviews, premier psychics, rising stars, new psychics, and staff picks.

Here’s what makes California Psychics one of the best psychic reading online websites:

Only 2 Out of 100 Applicants Get Hired At California Psychics

The screening process at California Psychics is not easy. From the application process itself to the selection process, everything is really tough. This helps them deter those who are not very serious about helping people with their psychic abilities. Every year, the team at California Psychics looks at thousands of applications to find the ones that look promising and who are dedicated to building a strong spiritual connection with their customers.

Once the right candidates are screened, they are assessed to accurately make psychic predictions about the past, present, and future. The hiring team also gets to learn about each candidate, their abilities, background, skills, and qualifications individually until they are sure that the psychic reader is reliable.

Satisfaction Guaranteed

California Psychics is extremely confident in the abilities of their online psychics. In fact, they are so confident that they offer a satisfaction guarantee, which means that if you are not satisfied with your psychic readings, you will get free psychic readings from another psychic reader within 24 hours. Just contact their customer support team within 24 hours of your session, and they will schedule another reading session with a different psychic reader.

Professional Customer Care

The professional customer care specialists at California Psychics are there for their customers every day. Every member of their team has gone through rigorous training to help its customers answer questions as quickly as possible. From creating their accounts to setting up payments to getting their first psychic readings and post-reading services, they are extremely helpful, empathetic, and knowledgeable. They can help you get the most out of your online psychic readings by being at your disposal any time of the day or night.

Moreover, their team has multilingual representatives, so you can get answers in a different language if you are not a native English speaker. Whenever you are stuck at a step, just call them without having to worry about the time, and they will ensure that you have the best experience ever with insanely accurate psychic predictions.

Secure Payments

Just like your conversations are confidential, your payment method and information are also kept highly secured by the team of California Psychics. They take customer confidentiality very seriously and never reveal their service name or the nature of the charge in your credit card statements to ensure user privacy. The charge will appear as "TELECASH" on your statement. Throughout your psychic readings and financial transactions, all information is kept confidential and secure.

What’s more, they offer 5 minutes of psychic readings from free psychics if you are a beginner. Beginners also get rates as low as $1 per minute by using their promo code "ADD5" for beginners during sign up. So what are you waiting for? Get help from the best psychics through chat psychic readings or phone psychic readings.

⭐ ⇒ Visit California Psychics — Get 5 free minutes + $1/minute low rate ⭐

How to Prepare for Your First Psychic Reading Online Session

Here are some tips to help you prepare for your first psychic reading online.

Choose Your Psychic Wisely

All of these websites have thousands of online psychics that can make it extremely hard for you to find the right match. However, there are many ways you can determine who is the best match for you. For instance, you can view the customer reviews left behind on their profiles to find a user who had a similar problem to you and then schedule a psychic session with the reader that they chose.

You can also peruse different psychic profiles to view the specialties, experience, ratings, bios, and per-minute rates of each psychic to find the one who you resonate with. It is a process of trial and error. Use your free minutes to try out different psychics until you find the right one.

Stay Relaxed

If this is your first time getting a free psychic reading session, there is nothing to worry about. While you may be nervous, skeptical, and overwhelmed, it's all normal. You can calm yourself down by practicing yoga or meditation about 2 hours before your session so that there is no mental chatter in your mind and you are going into your first psychic reading session with an open mind.

Take Notes Before and During Your Psychic Reading Session

You may have a lot of questions and concerns in your mind when seeking your first psychic reading session. To ensure that you don't forget to ask everything from your psychic, make sure you note down all your questions and concerns on a small piece of paper and keep it with you when talking to your psychic. Refer to it anytime you feel like you are missing something out.

You should also take notes during your psychic readings so that you remember all the advice you get from your psychic even after your session is over. This way, you will be able to better integrate that advice into your life.

Cut Your Psychic Some Slack

If this is your first psychic readings and you are skeptical about the whole idea of getting psychic help, you may have a hard time keeping an open mind for your psychic. Remember, they don't know you personally, and they may not be able to give you accurate advice if you are not sharing every detail with them.

Don't expect them to magically find out everything on their own. They are psychics, not magicians. Make sure you talk to them like a friend and make them understand your concerns so they can better help you. And even if they are unable to give you the most accurate advice, it's completely normal. Give them another chance, or try out a different psychic at any of these websites until you find the right match.

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychic Readings

Why Should I Choose an Online Psychic Instead of a Psychic Near Me?

A psychic near me is no longer needed now that you have so many options available online. Moreover, the demand for online psychic readings has gone through the roof ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us. People find it more convenient to talk to a psychic online rather than to find a local psychic near them. Moreover, they have thousands of options available online as compared to local options. They also get beginner discounts at most of these websites that they can use to get free psychic readings online.

Are Psychic Readers Always Accurate?

No. None of the psychic readers are always accurate. While they are accurate most of the time, they are only humans and can make errors when making psychic predictions. But you can give them another chance and make sure to explain all your concerns to them as openly as possible to get the most accurate readings.

Are Psychics Gifted?

Yes. Psychic reading is the only skill in the world that cannot be acquired. People are born gifted with these skills, and it is not something that one can learn. So if you see a psychic claiming to have learned about psychic reading, don't trust them, as psychic readers are born with such talents.

Conclusion

Now that you know about the top 4 most popular psychic reading websites online make sure to give them each a try to find the best one for you. Good luck! We hope you find the answers that you seek.

