Psychology of Share Market Investing

Some say everything is a matter of interpretation. In a way, one can interpret that the world itself has become a giant Earth-shaped platform where buyers and sellers assemble at large and do their thing. In every sector and in every part of the world, we have advanced markets where people buy and sell all sorts of things – be it objects, ideas, services, and whatnot. But in this highly evolved world, almost everything we do can be measured for quantitative and qualitative insights. You may know a bit about the quantitative bit, thanks to commerce and economics. But you may ask: qualitative? Hint: it has something to do with the behavioural patterns of buyers and sellers.

Understanding Share Market Psychology

If you know a thing or two about the share market, you’d know that its participants – buyers and sellers – deal with a wide range of emotions, and have a diverse set of reactions, which heavily influence their decisions. Such decisions can be triggered by any significant happening in the market as well as day-to-day activities.

For example – if, one morning, a trader finds a stock around its historic resistance level, they may decide to pull out of the position, expecting the price to fall. If enough people act this way as a reaction to a resistance level, it may pressure others to sell the stock too. And then who knows, further selling pressure can cause the price to fall further, leading it to touch the support level once again, and that’s how we have a sideways trend where the price oscillates between the support and resistance levels.

One of the various reasons for such vague shifts in the market may be connected to emotional and cognitive factors such as greed, fear or expectation on the investors' and traders’ end. These are the overall sentiments-led decisions made by the actors of the market that could either cause a boom or a bust cycle to prevail in the market.

Maynard Keynes theory

John Maynard Keynes never entrusted his belief in the Stock market being a realistic representation of the reality of the world. In 1935, Keynes published a book, ‘The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money’. The major theme highlighted by Keynes here is the role of the stock market at large during the time of the great depression. Keynes was a behavioural economist and focused on four causative pillars of change in society – optimism/pessimism, confidence and market sentiment. He referred to the boom or bust cycle as the ‘animal spirit taking hold’ where he juxtaposed animal spirits in contrast to radical urges and decisions to take action rather than inaction.

Revisiting Covid-19’s Impact on the market

A bit like any other economic crisis the world has gone through, the recent pandemic has left the world upside down. Long-term impact on certain sectors of the economy eventually trickled down to the stock market and influenced how people approached their trading and investing, too. Textiles, aviation, hospitality, construction, and the auto sectors all witnessed a downturn, leading traders and even long-term investors to pull out. On the flip side, they turned to Pharma, Chemicals, FMCG, and other tech-related companies, expecting those ‘essential’ sectors to hold the fort in tough times.

A Fun Hypothetical

Imagine you have invested in an FMCG stock based on the report that claims the stock would go up. And then the stock rises exactly as what was claimed in the report. However, due to certain reasons, the stock starts to fall. This might dishearten you and may activate your instinctive fight or flight mode. This is why it becomes important for an individual that acts as a trader to keep their negative emotions in check in order to avoid making impulsive decisions.

Keep a Check on Emotions!

Oh so many wrong trading decisions are based on fear, greed, overconfidence or excitement. When these emotions take over, it is easy to lose focus and stray from the processes we’ve set for ourselves. However, one can always counter such emotions. The three things one can incorporate in their everyday life to keep their negative emotions in check while trading are:

1. Create personal goals – This might include setting a bar for your reward and loss tolerance levels. Creating personal goals may be extremely important to align with your wants and needs.

2. Lower your trade size – Investing less initially may also keep your emotions in check, curbing its intensity. Even if you may face a loss, it may not be as disheartening for you as those would be lower than what they could have been.

3. Create a trading Journal – Plan your trades and strategise your investments. Try to align them with your personal goals. Your plan may motivate you to keep going ahead in your preferred direction. Journaling your trades may provide you useful insights into your emotional and cognitive functioning while trading.

These few steps may help you to isolate impulsive and rash decisions to be made while trading. The other important thing is to just relax and also trust your instincts while trading. Believe in what you know and incorporate the important steps. Here’s hoping this helps you rationalise your emotions the next time you buy those FMCG stocks based on your preferred financial reports!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.