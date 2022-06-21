PTE Tutorials helps 6,00,000+ PTE Aspirants realize their dream to study abroad

India, 21st June 2022: PTE Tutorials, a one-stop platform for PTE Academic Exam Preparation, has reached a benchmark of over 6,00,000 aspirants joining them for practice. The platform gives access to 5000+ sample questions that are AI scored. PTE Tutorials provides aspirants with interactive coaching classes available at convenient timings, access to mock tests, PTE Mobile App, exam memories materials, a telegram group to discuss exam-related queries with peers, and much more.

The platform has been designed in a way such that students can access materials conveniently from anywhere and at any time. The availability of 50+ practice tests gives PTE Tutorials an edge over its competitors. A lot of practice materials are FREE, which helps students gauge their performance and identify the gaps that need to be filled.

The platform provides a real-time test experience. This environment has been incorporated to get students accustomed to the difficulties faced in an actual exam and practice time management.

With PTE Tutorials, students can opt for group coaching or personalized coaching classes. The classes are structured in a way that provides holistic development along with the convenience of flexibility in class timings. The interactive online classes are spread over 8 weeks with access to paid & free study materials, class recordings, exam memories, five scored tests, and an opportunity to interact with Experts.

In addition to providing study materials and access to mock tests, PTE Tutorials lets students interact with its expert group of trainers. The Experts are available to discuss tips and tricks to manage time, solve doubts and review attempts. The experts can be approached on interactive platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram. Students can also mail or call them for guidance.

“Our objective is to help PTE aspirants achieve their desired score and realize their dreams. PTE Tutorials give students a platform to prepare themselves in a strategic manner. The insights into exam format, scoring guidelines, and guided study plans benefit the students by increasing their knowledge. We often see students get misguided by the lack of proper guidance, but our practice materials, blogs, webinars, E-books, mock tests, all these are proven to build your momentum to achieve unparalleled success”, said Pooja Purohit, Learning & Development Manager.

PTE Tutorials’ frequent constructive feedback help students and aspirants polish their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills and overcome limitations. The team of expert trainers has years of experience, which along with the availability of abundant information will provide aspirants with a detailed assessment at an affordable fee.

To join PTE Tutorials, visit: https://ptetutorials.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.