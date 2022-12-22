PU hosts I.I.M.U.N Vadodara Conclave with Amit Sadh, Ravie Dubey & Leslee Lewis

India, 21st December 2022: Parul University, a leading name in higher education in India, hosted the I.I.M.U.N (International Indian Movement to Unite Nations) Vadodara Conclave which was graced by well-known Bollywood faces including Amit Sadh, Ravie Dubey; and singer, composer and music producer, Leslee Lewis at its sprawling campus. The eventful evening was filled with words of inspiration for the young minds by Amit Sadh and Ravie Dubey, including an enthralling performance and renditions by Leslee Lewis.

With over 15,000 Parul University students in attendance, Ravie Dubey, who was also the host of the event, highlighted the importance of initiatives such as the I.I.M.U.N which has striven for the last 10 years to bring together the best minds from all walks of life to engage young minds in prevalent conversations on culture, politics, art and society from a well-curated Indian perspective. The I.I.M.U.N Vadodara Conclave turned out to be an impactful event to inspire the students of Parul University to be global citizens with an Indian mindset, reflecting on the journey of the speakers in navigating life, overcoming challenges and building on resilience.

Leslee Lewis enthralled the audience the unplugged version of ‘Tere Bina love’ and ‘Paas Aao Na’, his two latest songs

Amit Sadh, a famous actor from the Hindi film industry, known for his roles in well-loved movies such as Kai Po Che!, stressed the importance of holding onto one’s value system and the following passion to reach goals. He said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki (I think that) values bahut (are very) important hai. The first step [is] holding on to those values… I think, one of the beautiful gifts, we have in this beautiful country, [is] it is valued, so holding on to them [is the] first step.” Further, the actor, who has made a name for himself for his passionate performances he delivers on screen, on an inspiring note to the student, added, “the most important thing is passion. You have to follow your passion. Don’t let anyone hold you back.”

Adding the need to be resilient in the face of challenges, he said, “Being resilient means don’t be afraid, don’t be scared and yeh to zaroor shuna hoga (you must have heard) never give up. Never give up, in short, these three words have changed my life. So, I just hope that aap log life mein kisi cheez se bhi joojh rahe hain, lad rahe hain ya ghabra rahe hain (whatever situation you are facing in your life, fighting them or getting intimidated by them), I hope aap apni takat khud bane (you become your source of strength) [be]cause you are powerful.”

Leaving the students with food for thought, Amit said, “Mai aapko 10 shabd de raha hun, aap inn 10 shabd ke bare mein sochenge, yeh aapka homework hai ( I am giving you all 10 words, you will think about these 10 words, this will be your homework). Aap apni journal mein iske bare mein essay likhenge jab bhi aapko waqt mile (You write an essay on them in your journal when you get time); pehla shabd hai (the first word is) respect, dusra shabd hai (the second word is) understand, teesra shabd hai (the third word is) loyalty, chautha (fourth) [word is] peace, fifth [word is] harmony, sixth [word is] laughter, seventh [word is] love, eight [word is] purpose, ninth [word is] good intentions and tenth [word is] good action.”

On the other hand, one of the most prominent singers and music composers in the Indian film industry, Leslee Lewis enthralled the audience with his stellar performance that met with rounds of ovations. Giving a peek into his first, independent solo album, “The White Album” and introducing his band members, Leslee sang for the first time the unplugged version of ‘Tere Bina love’ and ‘Paas Aao Na’, his two latest songs.

Parul University seeks to encourage students into pursuing their unique dreams via diverse education, personality and skill development opportunities. The university offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines and promotes holistic learning through its 250 specially designed, industry-relevant courses across engineering, applied sciences, commerce, computer applications, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, vocational studies, pharmacy, physiotherapy, Ayurved, homoeopathy, nursing, architecture, agriculture, social work, design, law, management, as well as business administration.

