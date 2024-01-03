Pullix (PLX) Polygon (MATIC) and Hedera (HBAR): Three Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For in 2024

The crypto market has seen some exciting developments recently. Pullix (PLX) has entered its presale, recording over $1.9M so far. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) and Hedera (HBAR) continue gaining attention from crypto enthusiasts. Let's go over all these tokens in greater detail.

Pullix (PLX)

As Pullix (PLX) moves into its presale, the excitement around this DeFi project intensifies. Pullix aims to create a hybrid exchange that combines the strengths of both centralized and decentralized exchanges. This ambitious approach addresses several challenges plaguing the current online trading sector.

For example, you will no longer need to worry about high trading fees that are common on other platforms. Pullix has stated it will implement no commissions on trades while including raw spread trading. Moreover, Pullix stands out from other popular platforms like Coinbase or Binance as it will allow the trade of all asset classes (including cryptos) on one account - improving convenience for all.

One of the standout features includes introducing the "Trade-to-Earn" model, where PLX native token stakers receive a share of the daily revenue generated by the platform. By holding this token, users will also receive discounts on trading fees and exclusive access to certain assets. Because of this, over 45,000,000 PLX tokens have been sold already.

One PLX token costs just $0.07.

Polygon

In terms of the Polygon price movement, the price was recorded at $1.02 on December 29.

From a technical perspective, this bullish trend may continue for the Polygon crypto as 29 technical indicators are in the green. Moreover, its Fear & Greed index rating shows a 65 (Greed) - good bullish signs.

This makes MATIC one of the DeFi coins to watch.

Hedera News

According to a recent article, abrdn_plc strategically positions Hedera (HBAR) to help people acquire and retain custody of their tokenized assets. The anticipation surrounding real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is heightened, with 2023 serving as a prelude to the exciting advancements in 2024.

The Hedera crypto value was recorded at $0.090 on December 29. Additionally, 29 technical indicators paint a bullish picture for this altcoin.

In Closing

While all three DeFi projects are worth watching, Pullix stands out thanks to its low market cap. Its market cap is $14M, while Polygon and Hedera have $9.7B and $3B, respectively. This means they would need many new funds for their values to experience noteworthy growth - but Pullix will not have this issue.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.