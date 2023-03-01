Pune got its 1st truly USA Legacy School from New Jersey, USA

New Delhi (India), March 1: Pune is known for its vast educational infrastructure and good schools. American EduGlobal School in partnership with Saddle River Day School, New Jersey, USA brings 65+ years of legacy to Pune to start academic sessions in April 2024. "The school will make a difference in the area by imparting quality global education along with sports facilities of international standards as there are no USA Legacy Schools here. The awareness program will start next month, and the buildings are expected to be ready by the end of this year." Said Mr. Pravin Surajmal Lunkad, a reputed industrialist and philanthropist and the promoter of Pune School. He further said we would maintain the quality better than top schools in this area with our truly global reach along with the affordable price. American EduGlobal School, Pune, is also planning to send kids to the USA school for a study tour and entrepreneurship program this summer.

"The trend for spread up big buildings is not the benchmark for quality. That never fill up for years. Rather the areas must be used for good sports infrastructure and adding up buildings in future as per need, said Mr. P K Samal, Managing Director of a chain of American EduGlobal Schools.

The world is changing very fast. The Ukraine War and the recession in Europe is a stumbling block for the children's future growth there. Even after Brexit, the United Kingdom (UK) is going through the most recession in decades with the highest rate of unemployment. The USA legacy will allow students to transfer to Saddle River Day School in any class. There will be the import of the newest teaching-learning methodology, joint projects among the students, teachers exchanges and training, study tour and, more importantly, to create of young entrepreneurs through Innovation and entrepreneurship programs. The USA is the highest amount of venture capital in India, including big brands like Amazon, Google, Microsoft etc.

The schools may also have all big sports brands like IPL, FITSO, Futsal, half Olympic Swimming Pool, Horse Riding, Golf Putting Greens, Athletics etc., for children's overall growth.

Our delivery system is robust, and our faculties and staff will come to the Pune campus more often to impart quality deliverables, said Jalaj Desai, Head of School, Saddle River Day School, New Jersey, USA.

American EduGlobal School has 14+ acres of campus in Ghaziabad, 40 minutes from Connaught place, the heart of New Delhi, have started admissions this year. It has upcoming campuses of 17+ acres in Sirsa, Haryana, 9+ acres in Jaipur and in Lucknow.

Apart from this the other verticals of the organisation is World’s Leading Online School namely K12 SCHOOLS imparting online schooling from KG to 12th grade in all school time zones across the globe. K12 SCHOOLS, online schools are being affiliated as Cambridge International School from IGCSE and also provides NIOS & CBSE Mapped Board Schooling. K12 SCHOOLS have students from 20+ countries in a global class room structure and this year eyeing students from almost all countries.

