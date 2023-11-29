Pune's Coffee & More Forges Ahead with $150 Million Series A Funding for Global Expansion

In a definitive stride toward its global aspirations, Pune-based Cafe chain Coffee & More has embarked on a strategic endeavor, aiming to secure a substantial $150 million for its Series A funding round. Reports unveil that the notable investors from Singapore, the USA, and Europe are actively engaged in discussions, including esteemed family offices and renowned venture capitalists, all keen on backing this burgeoning culinary empire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From its humble inception with outlets in Pune, Coffee & More has transcended local boundaries to etch a compelling narrative of expansion and culinary excellence. Renowned for its meticulous selection of perfectly roasted beans and an eclectic ensemble of dishes hailing from diverse corners of the globe, this cafe chain has swiftly carved an indelible niche within the food and beverage industry.

Under the astute stewardship of Mr. Sachin Salunkhe and Mrs. Shweta Salunkhe, Coffee & More aspires to ascend as a premier epicurean destination, not just within India but across international territories, positioning itself at the zenith of the cafe industry. With a keen focus on meeting the burgeoning demand for continental cuisines in India, the brand has strategically outlined plans to set up 170 outlets in major metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi, while concurrently venturing into international territories, including England, Switzerland, and several other promising markets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The voyage towards culinary eminence commenced in Pune, with Coffee & More strategically situated outlets in prime locations such as Koregaon Park, Hinjewadi, Kothrud, Phoenix Mall - Wakad, Kharadi, and Mahabaleshwar. These establishments have unequivocally resonated with patrons, eliciting an overwhelming response and cementing the brand's reputation as a purveyor of exceptional global flavors and culinary innovation.

The success of Coffee & More is also attributed to the dedicated and visionary leadership of Mr. Sandeep Kulkarni, Sunil Nikhar and Mr. Deepak Barge, who serve as the Managing Director, Director and the Director and Investor of Coffee & More, respectively. Mr. Kulkarni, Mr. Nikhar and Mr. Barge have been instrumental in overseeing the operations, expansion, and innovation of the brand, and have ensured the highest standards of quality, service, and customer satisfaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The forthcoming expansion endeavors are poised not only to elevate the cafe chain's global footprint but also to foster significant socio-economic impacts. With new outlets, employment opportunities will burgeon, and diverse culinary experiences will be extended to patrons across various corners of the world.

This pivotal Series A funding serves as an attestation to Coffee & More's continual fidelity to innovation, quality, and its steadfast mission to redefine the global cafe experience. It heralds an exciting new chapter for the brand, an ascent toward unparalleled culinary distinction on an international scale.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}