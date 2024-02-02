Purnam 2024: Propelling Indigenous Brands to the Forefront in New Delhi

Embracing a spirit of inclusivity and shattering age-old norms, Purnam is gearing up to charm New Delhi with its Spring Edition, slated at The Claridges. Beyond the dazzling array of indigenous brands, local artisans, and master craftsmen showcasing their skills in clothing, accessories, beauty, and home essentials, Purnam is on a mission to propel emerging small brands into the spotlight.

Founded in 2006 by the visionary quartet of Saroj Bhatia, Sarita Baluja, Indu Gupta, and Jani Dhingra, Purnam's genesis was rooted in a collective mission to serve society.In the post-COVID era, as Purnam restarts, these pioneers, now in their 70s and 80s, find themselves at an age when conventional wisdom might suggest that their careers are already fulfilled. Yet, they continue to defy age limits, illustrating that passion remains timeless. It serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity that remains ageless. This quartet of entrepreneurs, fueled by a boundless enthusiasm for life, is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, demonstrating that the pursuit of dreams is timeless.

In an inspiring collaboration, Purnam has partnered with Sonali Amla from Mystic Events, a well-known curator with a wealth of experience in orchestrating bespoke events. Sonali's collaboration adds a new dimension to the initiative, combining her expertise in event curation with the social impact goals of the organization. Together, they aim to elevate the Purnam experience, bringing forth the best of curated artisanal craftsmanship and design on an even more impactful platform.

Purnam is providing a structured avenue for sellers, the platform aims to bridge gaps and open doors to a myriad of opportunities, challenging preconceived notions about the capabilities of individuals across age groups. Uniting exhibitors from metropolitan hubs to smaller cities like Hissar and Varanasi, the platform has become a hope for indigenous small brands to make it in Big Cities.

As part of its dedication to social impact, Purnam continues to support NGOs such as Pins & Needles, Udayan Care, Gestures Ecological, and Spread A Smile India. In addition to these partnerships, founders from Purnam were volunteers with Akshya Pratisthan (NGO) for more than 30 years.

At the heart of Purnam's ethos lies an unwavering commitment to fostering creativity hand in hand with entrepreneurship. The founders express, "We aspire to create a dynamic platform where the innovative spirit of artisans and entrepreneurs thrives, driving positive change within our society."

Purnam's mission is not just about showcasing products; it's about dismantling stereotypes, championing diversity, and creating a space where creativity knows no limits. Today, as Purnam unfolds its Spring Edition, it's not just an exhibition; it's a celebration of breaking barriers and bringing forth a new era of inclusivity in the world of craftsmanship and design.

