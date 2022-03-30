Purosis India begins a new era of RO Cabinets with Puroaqua

Kitchen, a crucial part of the home which used to be dark and dusty before, has become a beginning impression of any modern house now. Interior designing industries are bringing new innovations every day to make your kitchen as delightful as the meals you prepare in it. They are selecting appliances that go smooth and seamless with the kitchen interior and give it a premium look.

But the selection of appropriate RO water purifiers is a serious concern for all and the reason is their old and traditional look. The lack of modern design and sophisticated color choice makes them unfit for a modern kitchen. If you have a good interior space, you may not want to upset the rustic balance of your kitchen just because of a boring looking RO water purifier.

To eliminate this concern, Purosis India introduces Puroaqua RO water purifier which is India's first premium RO cabinet. The elegant looks and rich feel of Puroaqua cabinet will certainly be beautiful for years to come.

Through Puroaqua, Purosis India initiates a new era of RO cabinets which offer certain advantages that you don’t get from any other seller in the market, for example:

Premium Appearance:

Elegant look and premium feel are the features that stand out Puroaqua from existing RO purifiers. Its appearance seamlessly goes with the kitchen interior and makes Puroaqua an integral part of the space. Typical RO cabinets are quite boring, outdated and limited in choice, however, Puroaqua holds its unique design that no other RO water purifier offers.

Cabinet Material:

Premium quality plastic is used during the manufacturing of Puroaqua cabinet which not only long lasts but also gives a rich plastic feel to customers. Team Purosis employed a significant amount of time and resources into their R&D endeavors so that they could utilize the appropriate material and develop the perfect RO cabinet.

Reasonable Price:

Something which looks expensive doesn't mean it has to be and Puroaqua RO Purifier cabinet is the perfect example of it. Customers can buy it at a reasonable price from their nearby sellers. The long-lasting material quality of Puroaqua saves the frequent maintenance cost.

Color Range:

Puroaqua RO Purifier is introduced into three sophisticated colors which perfectly goes with the kitchen interior. Typical RO purifier cabinet is limited to the traditional colors which doesn't give much choice to the designer while this color range will uplift the overall look of the space.

Others:

There are uncountable features that differentiate Puroaqua from ordinary RO purifiers. Whether it's wall mounting or table top, Puroaqua can easily be placed at any part of the kitchen. High quality imported tap is used during the assembly. It holds an unbreakable & detachable water storage tank with a capacity of 9 ltr. Premium quality plastic is used in manufacturing which not only gives a rich look but also ensures safe water consumption.

There are many reasons for choosing Puroaqua which offers the best RO water purifiers in India. Unlike traditional purifier cabinets, Puroaqua's advanced design works for all the kitchens who were in need of luxurious RO cabinets for a long time.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.