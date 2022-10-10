Purple Heron Launched Healthcare 2.0 in India by Eminent Personalities

Jaipur, Rajasthan, October 10, 2022:- On Friday evening, the Purple Heron Hospital in Jaipur was inaugurated. The super-speciality hospital founded by Dr. Aayushi Choudhary (M.D.) & Dr. Nitesh Lamoria. (M.Ch.) was inaugurated by distinguished people from the field of medical science who were invited as Chief Guest(s) for the inauguration ceremony. With the inauguration of Purple Heron Hospital, the Pink City got its first-of-its-kind super-speciality hospital that would be working on the patented 4 ‘R’ approach, namely Regeneration, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation & Research.

The Chief Guest(s) present at the inauguration ceremony of Purple Heron Hospital held on October 7th, 2022, included prominent doctors like Dr. S Raja Sabapathy (Dept of Plastic Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery and Burns, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore Director, Ganga Hospital. President, Asian Pacific Federation of Societies for Surgery of the Hand (APFSSH), Dr. Ravi Kumar Mahajan (Head, Dept of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, President, Association of Plastic Surgeons of India 2022) and Dr. Pradeep Goil (Ex HOD & Senior Professor, Dept of Burns, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, SMS Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur. Ex. President Rajasthan Association of Plastic Surgeons).

The other Chief Guest(s) included well-known names from the field of medical science such as Dr. G Balakrishna (Professor & Head, Institute for Research and Rehabilitation. Dept. of Plastic Surgery, Stanley Medical College & Govt. Stanley Hospital, Chennai), Dr. Mrinal Joshi (MBBS MD DNB MNAMS GCMskMed Director, Rehabilitation Research Center Senior Professor & Unit Head, Dept of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation SMS Medical College & Associated Hospitals, Jaipur Dean, PT/OT, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur) and Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain (Head & Senior Professor Dept. of Burns, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. SMS medical college & hospital, Jaipur. President Rajasthan Association of Plastic Surgeons 2022).

Speaking about the grand inauguration of the superspeciality hospital, Dr. Nitesh Lamoria, Founder & Director, Purple Heron Hospitals, said “It is truly a dream come true for me. Through Purple Heron, we aim to provide patients with the world's first protocol-based advanced medical science centre with safety, security and a comfortable living environment. Additionally, we envision providing every human with 100 optimal functional years. Laden with a team of expert doctors for every vertical along with world-class modern-age advanced medical equipment, we aim to emerge as the world's first advanced holistic protocol-based super specialty hospital/ medical center and herald a new era of Healthcare 2.0.

An elated Dr. Aayushi Choudhary, the Founder & Director, Purple Heron Hospitals, commented, “With state-of-the-art infrastructure, equipment, world-class surgeons, and advanced technology, we are glad to bring quality healthcare to the people of this country. This is a dream come true for me as Purple Heron is in consonance with my vision of delivering the highest standards of medical & service excellence and patient care. This super-specialty Hospital would bring together specialist doctors, medical technology, and high-quality infrastructure at a more affordable cost and would fulfil the long-time demand of a super-speciality Hospital in Jaipur. I am enthusiastic that finally the hospital is operational and we will be able to provide people with the best healthcare facility.”

Purple Heron Hospital has also introduced a specialised Cosmetics and Aesthetics Wing with the name ‘HERA & HEBE’. Powered by Purple Heron, HERA & HEBE aims to bring advanced medical treatment and world-class cosmetics and aesthetic procedures to India. With seasoned Plastic Surgeons, professionally trained medical staff combined with world-class modern-age advanced medical equipment, HERA & HEBE will usher in a new era where your dream body image will be actualized while preserving its natural beauty.

Located at Swej Farm, New Sanganer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan, the advanced hospital and medical centre is now operational and patients all across India can get treatment for numerous diseases/disorders such as Complex Cancer, Trauma, Super Microsurgery, Hand Surgery and much more.

