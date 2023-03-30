Purvanchal Projects: Now it is easy to buy your dream house or commercial space

Purvanchal Projects is a well-established real estate developer with a legacy of over 28+ years of excellence, sustainability, and expansion. With an unwavering dedication to excellence, Purvanchal has crafted a reputation in the industry that shines bright as a beacon of quality, reliability, and timely delivery.

Purvanchal Projects is a renowned name in the real estate industry, celebrated for its exceptional portfolio of properties spanning over 20 million square feet approximately in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Having achieved unparalleled success in Delhi, NCR, the company decided to expand its horizons and set foot in the vibrant city of Lucknow back in 2016. Our first project in the city, Kings Court, is situated in the bustling area of Gomti Nagar and has already become a landmark of excellence.

Kings Court, an architectural marvel, stands as a testament to Purvanchal's unwavering commitment to excellence and attention to detail. The project has garnered immense appreciation from residents and industry experts alike, and rightly so.

Purvanchal Projects is currently shaping the skyline of Lucknow with its ongoing commercial project, the Purvanchal Capital Tower. Set to be delivered in March 2024, the tower is poised to become a landmark in the area, showcasing Purvanchal's commitment to on-time delivery and quality.

But that's not all. Purvanchal Projects has several residential and commercial projects in the pipeline, each one a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence. These projects are set to launch very soon, offering unparalleled living and working experiences that are sure to impress.

Mr. Shah Alam, the Chairman and Managing Director of Purvanchal Group since 1994, is the driving force behind the company's success. With his valuable leadership and direction, the company operates with utmost efficiency and effectiveness, making it one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi NCR.

The foundation of Purvanchal's brand is built on the pillars of on-time delivery, quality, and customer satisfaction. The company aims to build strong relationships with its clients in India, and now, with the expansion to Dubai, it is poised to provide the same level of excellence in the dynamic real estate market there.

Sustainability is at the core of everything Purvanchal does, and the company strives to create environmentally responsible and energy-efficient properties. From the use of sustainable materials to cutting-edge green technologies, Purvanchal aims to build properties that are not only beautiful and functional but also sustainable for future generations.

Purvanchal Projects is on a mission to revolutionize the real estate landscape of India. Join us on this journey and witness the magic unfold. Get in touch with us today to learn more about our upcoming projects and how they can help you turn your dreams into reality.

Shah Alam

Chairman and Managing Director

Purvanchal Projects Pvt. Ltd.

