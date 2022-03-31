Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Putting a spotlight on the best of real estate in Delhi NCR

Real Estate Titans
Published on Mar 31, 2022 09:53 AM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

Last year, Hindustan Times real estate Titans honoured the best developers of Delhi NCR who delivered high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic. 2020 was the year of the pandemic when the real estate industry suffered a huge blow. When lockdown was announced and the migrants moved back to their native places, the construction work came to a standstill. This is when we saw some developers stand out from the crowd, fighting all odds. They showed resilience in tough times and were recognized as 'Titans' of Real Estate sector.

2021 was no different in terms of obstacles. When the country went into another lockdown, property transactions came to a near-halt. Last year was the year of not one but two waves of infection. Despite the raging pandemic, the real estate sector did not come to a stand-still. The developers and other stakeholders in the sector have clearly developed much more resilience and a new way of envisioning the business environment. In 2021 as well, some developers stood out from the rest in terms of an overall stronger rebound and better learning from the damage.

This year will mark the second edition of HT Real Estate Titans that will recognize and celebrate the praiseworthy contribution of developers to the real estate sector. The winners will cover the entire spectrum of real estate – from residential to commercial, from affordable to luxury. from townships to gated communities.

Stay tuned to find out this year’s winners. To be announced on Hindustan Times’ handles.

