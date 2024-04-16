 Putul Brand: This Indian Brand Sells Stylish and Comfy Shoes Under ₹1000 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Putul Brand: This Indian Brand Sells Stylish and Comfy Shoes Under 1000

brand stories
Published on Apr 16, 2024 07:02 PM IST

Since its inception in 2019, the brand has grown from just an idea to a thriving business.

Putul Fashion knows the value of comfort and durability.
Putul Fashion knows the value of comfort and durability.
ByHT Brand Studio

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 16: Finding it hard to find a shoe that fits the budget and provides comfort. Putul Fashion, a leading fashion brand known for its diverse collections, is on-site to save the day. It recently announced a massive sale on its newest line of shoes, which offers impressive comfort and design without breaking the bank.

For individuals who are seasoned runners or simply looking for stylish and supportive everyday footwear, Putul Fashion has something for everyone. This exciting sale offers a wide range of shoes in various sizes and colours. From sleek sneakers for everyday wear to supportive running shoes that prioritise performance and injury prevention, all at incredible discounted prices.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Putul Fashion knows the value of comfort and durability. Its commitment to using premium materials has resulted in over 10 million turnovers in just one year, with satisfied customers praising the balance between style and support that Putul Fashion shoes offer. This dedication to quality is also reflected in its strong presence on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, where individual sales range from 1 to 2.5 Lakhs. Putul Fashion isn't just about creating stylish footwear; it's about keeping the feet happy and healthy, one step at a time.

Bhavesh Rawat, a man from a small village in Bihar, started Putul Fashion. It was built with the intent to make a difference, starting with a little investment and gradually building it into an established company. Putul Fashion was created with a never-ending drive and a keen sense of style. Its diverse selection of shoes drew a broad spectrum of consumers, leading the brand to exceptional growth.

Putul Fashion is deeply rooted in Jaipur. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has grown from just an idea to a thriving business. Its commitment to quality and affordability has garnered us a dedicated following in the fashion industry, ensuring its customers get the best value for their money.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On