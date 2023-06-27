Pyramid Technoplast Ltd: Providing Ideal Industrial Packaging Solutions to Every Industry

Pyramid Technoplast manufactures MS, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC), and polymer drums with a focus on meeting the packaging needs of every industry worldwide. The company's products are known for their superior quality, durability, and safety. Pyramid Technoplast is also committed to environmental sustainability, and its products are made from recycled materials whenever possible.

With its innovative products, dedicated customer service, and commitment to sustainability, Pyramid Technoplast is the clear choice for industrial packaging needs. To learn more about the company's products and services, please visit its website at www.pyramidtechnoplast.com.

Driving Innovation to New Heights

At Pyramid Technoplast, innovation serves as the driving force behind every endeavour. With an astute understanding of their customers' unique needs, the company harnesses cutting-edge blow moulding technology to produce their signature Polymer Drums and IBCs. These industrial-grade containers are meticulously engineered to efficiently and safely handle, transport, and store liquids, semi-solids, pastes, or solids. Notably, Pyramid Technoplast takes immense pride in being one of the few manufacturers in India equipped with the knowledge, technology, and equipment required to produce 1,000-liter capacity IBCs, setting them apart from their competitors.

Establishing Unrivalled Standards of Quality and Reliability

When it comes to packaging, reliability stands as the cornerstone. Pyramid Technoplast is deeply committed to delivering products that meet the highest quality standards. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing units, strategically located in Bharuch, GIDC, and Silvassa, ensure efficient production processes and timely deliveries. Throughout the entire manufacturing process, stringent quality control measures are strictly adhered to, guaranteeing that customers receive products that are exceptionally durable, robust, and resistant to external factors.

An Expansive Product Portfolio

IBC Containers:Pyramid Technoplast is a leading provider of high-quality IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) solutions, catering specifically to industrial and bulk cargo requirements. Their expertise lies in offering containers that are meticulously designed to address the need for efficient storage and transportation.

Plastic Barrels:: Pyramid Technoplast, a multi-faceted company, encompasses several business divisions, one of which is Pyramid HM-HDPE. Operating out of Silvassa, Dadra Nagar, and Haveli, this specific division focuses on the production of plastic barrels. These barrels are meticulously crafted from high-molecular-weight and high-density polyethylene (HM-HDPE) materials, resulting in a product that exhibits exceptional durability and strength.

MS Barrels: Pyramid Technoplast, a leading provider of storage and packaging solutions, recognizes the distinctive storage and packaging requirements of businesses. With a commitment to meeting diverse needs, the company offers an extensive array of solutions, among which are the MS (Mild Steel) barrels. These barrels are meticulously engineered to deliver sturdy and reliable storage options, instilling confidence in the safekeeping and transportation of products. With a focus on customization, Pyramid Technoplast empowers businesses to select the size and specifications that align perfectly with their individual operational demands.

Pyramid Technoplast: Pioneering Revolutionary Solutions for a Diverse Range of Industries

Pyramid Technoplast stands as a leading manufacturer of plastic products, serving multiple industries such as:

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Automotive

Construction

Containers

Labels

Packaging

Their innovative solutions have established them as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable packaging options.

Standards and Certifications

Pyramid Technoplast's products conform to both national and international packaging standards, and they have obtained a listing with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The company maintains a fair and reasonable pricing policy, demonstrating their commitment to providing value to their customers. Additionally, Pyramid Technoplast is known for their willingness to collaborate with clients, striving to identify the most optimal price solutions for their needs.

Here are some of the key features of Pyramid Technoplast's infrastructure:

Pyramid Technoplast currently operates six strategically positioned manufacturing units. Among these, four units are situated in Bharuch GIDC, while the remaining two are located in Silvassa. Additionally, a seventh manufacturing unit is currently being constructed in Bharuch GIDC, adjacent to the existing six units.

The company utilises fully automated machines equipped with advanced blow moulding technologies. These technologies enable efficient and precise manufacturing processes.

Pyramid Technoplast employs national and international standard moulds and dyes to ensure high-quality production.

To ensure the plastic material is in optimal condition for processing, the company employs air dryers, effectively eliminating moisture.

The infrastructure includes an injection moulding machine that facilitates the manufacturing of a wide range of products.

Continuous upgrades are implemented for all manufactured products to ensure they consistently meet the required standards.

Setting the Bar High: Pyramid Technoplast's Unwavering Commitment to Unparalleled Quality

Pyramid Technoplast's Commitment to Quality The company's reputation has garnered global recognition, as reflected in its impressive 4.3 rating on Google and a remarkable 4.9 rating on Just Dial, highlighting their commitment to delivering top-notch quality and efficiency. Placing customers at the forefront, Pyramid Technoplast is dedicated to providing the best possible experience.

According to Mr. Bijaykumar Agarwal, Chairman of Pyramid Technoplast, "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services. Our quality management system ensures that our products meet or exceed our customers' expectations."

The company's quality management system is based on the ISO 9001:2015 standard, which outlines requirements for a comprehensive quality management system that ensures the consistent provision of products and services that meet customer requirements.

Since 2017, Pyramid Technoplast has been certified to ISO 9001:2015, a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality. Customers have recognized the company's dedication by giving them the "Best Quality Product" award for numerous consecutive years.

Furthermore, Pyramid Technoplast places a significant emphasis on employee training, heavily investing in equipping their workforce with the latest quality techniques and procedures.

Building a Solid Future: Partnering with Pyramid Technoplast

Partnering with Pyramid Technoplast ensures access to their vast manufacturing capacity and unwavering commitment to quality. Whether it's polymer drums, Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers, or MS drums, their products offer secure and efficient packaging solutions across various sectors. Choose Pyramid Technoplast as your packaging partner and experience the expertise and dedication they bring to meeting your packaging requirements.

Choose Pyramid Technoplast as your packaging collaborator and encounter the distinction achieved through their profound expertise and unwavering dedication to fulfilling your packaging needs.

For more information visit:https://pyramidtechnoplast.com/

