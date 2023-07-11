Qatar Cricket Association announces Gulf T20i Championship to be held from 14th – 22nd September in Doha.

With Cricket growing tremendously in the Middle East, Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) on Monday announced the inaugural edition of the Gulf T20i Championship to be held in Doha, from 14th – 22nd September 2023.

QCA aims to be the powerhouse of associate cricket, and showcase itself as one of the finest destination to host international Cricket.

UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia & the hosts Qatar will fight it out over 16 matches at the “West End International Stadium in Doha” to be crowned the T20 Gulf champion.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Saoud Al Thani - President of Qatar cricket Association in a statement said, “This tournament will be a testament to the strong bond and cooperation of GCC countries & is planned as an annual feature in the global cricket calendar, with each gulf country taking up hosting rights on a rotation basis.”

QCA has signed up Sports And Media Works (SMW) as the exclusive Official Commercial & Production Partner for the inaugural edition of the Gulf T20I Championship. SMW is one of the leading sports management & production companies focused in developing cricket in the Associate nations.

“The tournament will be a great cricketing spectacle for global audiences, providing top notch entertainment, fueled by world-class production values, said Mr. Azhan Ahsan – CEO “Sports & Media works - (SMW)”

