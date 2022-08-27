QR 678 Brings Back The Crowning Glory On Your Head

Our current lifestyle is led by stress, deadlines and unhealthy food habits. Certain hacks and quick fixes distract the youth who are being introduced to quick solutions. Yet certain natural remedies still win the gold.

Backed with years of research, an Indian research team led by Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor have established a revolutionary, first-in-line hair regrowth treatment containing natural, plant based, hair growth factors that reactivate hair follicles from their dormant phase, resulting in gorgeous, healthy hair growth.

To see how QR 678 works, See the below video

The brand QR678® gets its name from the ubiquitous presence of Quick Response (QR) codes in our daily lives, whereas the number 678 in the Morse code signifies 'there is no answer' - together indicating that the QR678 hair treatment presents a quick response to a problem of hair fall, for which there used to be no solution earlier.

Here's what the Chief Scientist Dr. Debraj Shome has to share about the treatment and factors responsible for the rising hair fall problems

How did the team you led, invent QR678?

We discovered potential causes of hair loss, while working on a drug for ocular and neural cancers. After a decade of research and development, as well as extensive user and clinical research trials, the team came up with a formula that arrests the global issue of hair fall, with consistent and promising results. It's one of the best hair treatments available because it's painless and has no side effects. More than 1,00,000 patients, both men and women, in over 10 countries have already benefited from the Hair Fall and Hair Regrowth Therapy already. More than 12 clinical trials for the treatment have been published in the topmost international, scientific research journals.

Why is this product iconic?

The QR678 ® treatment actually causes hair growth, reduces hair fall and treats signs of male pattern baldness, hair loss in women, alopecia areata and androgenetic causes of hair loss. It has also demonstrated encouraging results in reversing chemotherapy-induced hair loss in cancer survivors and also treats diseases like seborrheic dermatitis, which causes hair fall. Unlike currently available hair fall treatments like minoxidil & finasteride, the QR678 ® therapy is almost completely devoid of side effects. It is locally administered over the scalp skin by mesotherapy & as such is not absorbed into the systemic circulation. Unlike currently available hair transplant therapies like Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) & Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), the QR678 ® is non-invasive, non-surgical & therefore safer & more affordable.

Why is this product awarded a US patent?

How quickly or slowly baldness develops, and the pattern of hair loss, appear to be determined by the genes inherited from one’s parents. Genes affect how sensitive one’s scalp is to a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which shortens the growth phase of one’s hair & make hair sparse. The QR678 changes the dying phase of hair into the living phase, hence this first in line therapy has been awarded an USA patent and an Indian patent, because of its unique mechanism of therapy.

How many Clinics use this product currently and where is this available?

The QR678 Neo is available across all the renowned skincare and hair clinic chains in India and overseas. We have also launched a range of other home use products like hair growth supplement nutraceuticals, shampoo and hair serum, which further augment the benefit of this therapy. The brand's products have obtained regulatory approval in 10+ countries across the globe, including in India.

What are your growth plans for QR678?

The QR678 product line is already available in 150+ top hair and skin clinics in India. Our company is now aggressively appointing distributors in order to reach 3000+ clinics by the end of 2022.

The plan is also to introduce a new product for hair health, very early hair fall and rejuvenation, available through retail outlets and salons, making QR678 a household name in India for all things hair therapy.

Why is hair fall such a huge problem for people?

Hair thinning and hair loss is affecting job opportunities, connections, mental well-being and self-assurance. The very reason that even 20-year-olds are facing hair fall issues is stress, hormonal changes, lack of nutrients, medications, vitamin and protein deficiency, and scalp infections. Further continuing even hair styling and too much exposure to chemical treatments could result in hair fall.

QR678 Hair Loss Treatment Patient Before After Results

What is your advice to people losing hair?

While diet does play a role in reducing hair fall, what people need to understand is that more than 90% of all hair fall in men and women has genetic and hormonal causes, so early treatment is essential. It's important to recognise hair fall and present early to your doctors. Don't wait for bald spots to appear, as by then, at least 30% plus hair will already have been lost. Like in any genetic disease, if treatment is started early and continued regularly, even with genetic hair loss, you may be able to retain all your hair on your scalp, until you die.

QR678 Hair Loss Treatment Patient Before After Results

What is your advice to doctors treating hair loss?

We are living in exciting times. Regenerative therapy like the QR678® is transforming hair growth and hair care. The most important thing to remember as an expert of the industry is to adapt to technology that serves the purpose of customers, with minimally invasive procedures. It is our duty as doctors and experts to evaluate new technologies critically and implement them in our practice in an evidence based manner. What worked yesterday, may not be the best option today. As an analogy, I would say, Don't look for a faster horse, when you can offer your patients a car!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The information does not constitute medical/health advice.