QR Codes are transforming the hospitality world

Traditional check-in processes are rapidly fading away in the modern world. It’s time-consuming, prone to human error, and, most importantly, it can be avoided.

The hotel staff already has access to your personal and contact information from the time of booking, so going through the same process once again is simply redundant.

One of the most unique yet trending ways to tackle this problem is through QR Codes, and they are making this possible in the world of hospitality quite easily. These quick response codes are dynamic and interactive and can store a great deal of data in a small space. Even though QR Codes have multiple uses in the marketing world, their presence has extensively increased in the hospitality industry post-pandemic.

QR Codes and its impact in the hospitality world

QR codes have been around since the 1990s and have recently started growing in popularity. Hotel guests are often required to use a special app to check in or fill up a manual form. This was convenient for hotels initially, as it allowed them to keep track of guests’ information manually and carefully.

But on a busy day, when the front desk is packed or when the restaurants in the hotels are too busy to collect and clear checks or distribute menu cards, this manual process can only increase the waiting time and impact overall customer satisfaction. Now, with the introduction of QR codes through many secure QR Code solutions, check-ins, menu cards, payments, room tours, etc., have all been simplified.

Keyless entry

Keyless entry systems have been around for a while, allowing guests to unlock the door with their smartphones. It’s an excellent option for guests who arrive after hours when there’s no one around to check them in. By using a reputable QR Code generator with top-notch security features, hotels or guests need not worry about any data leaks or security breaches.

Guest self-service

Self-service is a prominent hospitality trend: guests can do everything themselves rather than relying on staff to do everything for them. This can help reduce waiting times at hotel check-ins and restaurants and make the overall experience more efficient for everyone. Hotels and restaurants increasingly use QR Codes for self-service check-ins, restaurant menu cards at the table, bill payments, and more.

This allows guests to check in with a quick scan, access the menu cards without waiting for any staff, and place orders quickly.

Self-check-in kiosk

These kiosks are becoming increasingly popular at hotels. They allow guests to skip the line at check-in and get their hotel room key faster. QR Code self-check-in kiosks require a simple smartphone scan that will redirect them to a particular page for entering quick information or to confirm the pre-filled data. Once that is done, the machine will print their key card for accessing their room.

Amenities and concierge services

Concierges use QR codes in hotels to provide guests with information about the hotel and its amenities, in and around places, and more. Guests can scan the QR code to access a website that provides information about the hotel, its rooms, and its services. Moreover, they can also access more information on key places to visit, tourist attractions, and more.

Conclusion

QR Codes are transforming the hospitality world and making travel and stay easier. They are making a big impact in the hospitality world by providing a quick and easy way for guests to access information about their stay. This technology is helping to streamline the check-in process, as well as provide guests with a wealth of information about their surroundings. As more hotels and restaurants adopt QR codes, the hospitality industry in the country will continue to benefit from this convenient technology.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.