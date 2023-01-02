QSR food chain ‘Fat Tiger’ is emerging as the most beloved fast food brand

New Delhi (India), January 02: In the world of fast-food restaurants offering frozen foods, Sahaj Chopra and his team launched "Fat Tiger" - a Quick Service Restaurant that offers irresistibly tasty food cooked with fresh ingredients. The brand is one of Sahaj’s initiatives with a cause. Over the years, the Indian QSR (quick service restaurants) industry has witnessed tremendous growth and will continue to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stuck by this realization and united by one shared vision, the well-known figures behind Fat Tiger - Mr. Sahaj Chopra and Mr. Sahil Arya joined hands and kick-started this venture, which has emerged into the world’s first of its kind, modern QSR and Café chain with its presence in 22 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Goa, Orissa, Kanpur, and Dehradun.

From successfully running his family business, Chopra Automobiles, to his promising debut in the food and beverage industry with Millie’s Cookies - a celebrated global confectionery brand, Sahaj Chopra has had quite a versatile business background. He has worked in multiple capacities and has assisted renowned directors in separate ad–films with leading corporate ad–film companies.

Having graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Sahaj’s innate entrepreneurial drive led him to build upon his year-long partnership with his business partner, Sahil Arya. While Sahaj and Sahil were planning on expanding to other territories, they were brainstorming a couple of ideas. They thought of building a new brand, for which they reached out to just the right fit; that is how the idea of the Fat Tiger came up. As a seasoned young, dynamic entrepreneur, he is thrilled to establish a unique QSR format offering global cuisine with fresh food for every age and profession. It is the first Indian brand to bring middle-class consumers modern beverages, momos, and oriental meals at modest prices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are now ready to take the next big step in the food and beverage industry by experimenting with Global cuisine and adding an innovative but homely touch to it, thereby curating a menu that all will love. The brand aims to bring happiness to its consumers in the most flavourful, sustainable, and superior fashion, and we are on a mission to make it happen. Our commitment to taste, freshness, and variety will be exemplary, and will surely put a smile on your face”, adds Sahaj.

The brand is clicking with consumers interested in a quick, delicious treat and is on a steady growth trajectory. Driven by such attributes, the company, which took off with just one small outlet, is opening 200 more offline outlets in the forthcoming 30-36 months and is also now inviting entrepreneurs to opt for their franchise store.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.