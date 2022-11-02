QSR food chain Fat Tiger’s journey to be a trusted brand in food industry

November 02: The love for food is universal. Marking its beginning 19 years ago with McDonald’s fast food chains, the Indian QSR (quick service restaurants) industry has witnessed humongous growth over the years, luring national and various international players. Over the years, this segment has gained immense popularity, thanks to millennials’ eating out habits, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, and more.

Stuck by this realization and united by one common vision, the well-known figures behind Fat Tiger - Parineeti Chopra, Mr. Sahaj Chopra and Mr. Sahil Arya joined hands and kick-started this venture, which has emerged into the world’s first-of-its-kind, modern QSR and Café chain with its presence in 22 cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kanpur and Dehradun.

Having spent his formative years in the food and beverage industry, Mr. Sahil has consulted various international food brands on their India entry strategy and is an expert in strategic business alliances and partnerships. He has served many eminent organizations and helped their businesses to soar higher. Following his vision and passion for the same, he partnered with Sahaj Chopra. Sahaj with his versatile business background firmly believes that his past experience gave him the strength to tread the road less travelled.

Later the trend of fast-food chains enwrapped them and the lack of local brands compelled them to push for this opportunity further. Their undeterred focus and dream towards orchestrating the industry and the support from partner members soon pushed the company to be a trusted brand.

Established in 2019, this unique Café chain was an instant hit for Pan Asian cuisine in various flavours. Thanks to its versatile range of food items that mirrors superior quality, taste and consistency across its 50 outlets in 22 cities. Besides its signature food Dimsums, it was the first Indian brand to bring middle-class consumers modern teas, oriental meal bowls at modest prices and other unique offerings to choose from. The brand has been an integral part of India’s history and culinary culture and brings internationally acclaimed teas, beverages and expertly made dumplings with a modern touch, along with options for several other wholesome meals. What started as a small venture with one outlet is now a pioneer in Indian QSR industry with 50+ outlets.

Fat Tiger has institutionalized a culture that nurtures the concept of ‘Try and Buy’ for its main course meals, allowing its customers to only pay for what they have tried while the ergonomically designed packaging lets its customers to devour their favorite food anywhere and anytime easily. This new concept makes Fat Tiger extraordinarily engaging and friendly and, most of all, a pioneer in introducing this in the curry/food concept.

In the words of its cofounders, “The brand aims to bring happiness to the new generation in the most flavourful, sustainable and superior fashion. It believes in building a community of happy people and spreading joy with finger-licking food items. A plate of food at Fat tiger fulfils all your cravings. It brings you infinite happiness with its variety and ability to customize options that promises to serve every tastebud of customers who order from them.” Driven by such attributes, the company, which took off with just one small outlet is eying to open 200 more offline outlets in the forthcoming 30-36 months.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.