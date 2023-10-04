Quick Style Takes over Delhi for the First Time: Hip-Hop Sensation in Action

Delhi, India – The Delhi entertainment scene was set ablaze on the evening of September 29th, as Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola hosted an electrifying event that left audiences spellbound. This unforgettable night, featuring an unprecedented lineup of international and local performers, showcased the diverse and dynamic world of music and dance.

Headlining the event was the international hip-hop sensation Quick Style, making their Delhi debut with a mesmerizing live performance and an interactive session that had the crowd on its feet. The trio's jaw-dropping dance moves and infectious energy left an indelible mark on the audience, solidifying Quick Style's status as true masters of their craft.

Adding to the excitement, K-pop star Aoora graced the stage with a musical performance that left fans craving more. His charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals had the crowd singing along and dancing to the beat.

Local talent also took center stage at this event, with Mixed Up, an Indian hip-hop dance group, showcasing their incredible moves and artistry. Their performance was a testament to the thriving hip-hop culture in India and left the audience in awe of their skill and dedication.

The event, hosted at the stunning Pacific Premium Outlets Mall in Jasola, Delhi, was a visual and auditory spectacle that captivated attendees from start to finish. It was an evening filled with non-stop entertainment and excitement.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed his excitement about the event “We are thrilled to have brought such a dynamic and diverse lineup of performers for the first time in Delhi. It was an unforgettable night of music and dance.This event reflects our commitment to providing world-class entertainment experiences to our patrons, and we look forward to continuing to enrich the cultural fabric of Delhi with more exciting events in the future.”

The overwhelming success of this event marks a new milestone in Delhi's entertainment landscape, bringing together international and local talents to celebrate the universal language of music and dance. Pacific Premium Outlets Mall continues to be a hub for cultural enrichment and entertainment, providing a platform for artists from around the world to showcase their talents.

For those who missed out on this extraordinary night, be sure to stay tuned for upcoming events at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall. The venue remains committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences that enrich the cultural fabric of Delhi.

