Quit sugar for a social cause, with Sugar Free

brand-stories

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:26 IST

There are plenty of compelling reasons to make healthy lifestyle changes at any age. Be it eating more fibre, drinking more water, eating less sugar or exercising regularly, they all help in keeping your calorie under check. And for Delhi based young couples like Archita and Arihant Jain or Upasana and Akshansh Khosla, keeping calories under check is as important as exercise.

Upasana and Akshansh Khosla

“Fortunately, as a couple we both share the same health goals. Therefore, we take small steps when it comes to food to make a difference and we also satisfy our sweet cravings by choosing sugar substitutes,” says Upasana.

Experts believe that sugar consumption is a major cause of obesity and many chronic diseases. Healthy low-calorie substitutes are the way to go. Hence, Archita and Arihant who are both fitness oriented, manage their calorie needs using Sugar Free. Archita says, “it gives the desired sweetness and keeps the calorie count low.”

Truth be told, health is a matter of personal choice. Sometimes, all you need to do is make small changes that help you burn calories. In fact, when you are a couple, having analogous health goals help. While couples can join a fitness programme together, what if they could associate a social cause while choosing a healthy lifestyle?

Thanks to the ‘Donate Your Calories’ campaign launched by Sugar Free, now you can stay healthy and dedicate yourself to a noble cause at the same time. Pledge to donate your calories as a couple and start by simply buying a packet of Sugar Free. For the calories in sugar that you cut from your diet by consuming Sugar Free, the brand will donate an equivalent amount of calories in the form of nutritious meals to feed underprivileged kids through its NGO partner, Akshay Patra Foundation.

Excited by the idea, Upasana and Akshansh are pledging their calories so that Sugar Free can donate healthy meals to underprivileged kids. Archita and Arihant also agree that “Donate Your Calories” is a sleek counterpoint to balance your weight in a noble way.

Archita and Arihant Jain

Today, it is common knowledge that refined sugar comes loaded with calories. Additionally, any kind of packaged food or bakery items also contain sugar. Not to mention, the fat contents. Hence, it is best to substitute refined sugar in your diet wherever possible with an alternative. Not only does it retain the sweetness in your diet and decrease your calorie intake, it helps you show your love and support to kids that need these the most.

To learn more or pledge your support, please leave a missed call on 1800 1021 043, or log on to www.sugarfreedonateyourcalories.com