Qutone Tiles Awarded as India's Most Innovative Tile Brand at Industry Leaders Awards 2023

Mumbai: Qutone Tiles, a leading name in the tile industry, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as "India's Most Innovative Tile Brand" at the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023. The award was presented by the renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty at a grand ceremony organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai.

Qutone Tiles is a leading brand in the tile industry, known for its innovation, quality, and design. With a commitment to creating beautiful and sustainable tiling solutions, Qutone Tiles has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the world of tiles. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and dedication to research and development have made it a trusted choice for architects, designers, and homeowners alike.

The Industry Leaders Awards is an esteemed platform that honors excellence and innovation across various industries in India. Qutone Tiles, known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and design, stood out among its peers, making it the deserving recipient of this prestigious accolade.

Mr. Sunil Manglunia, Managing Director, Qutone Tiles, said, “We are immensely honored to receive the title of 'India's Most Innovative Tile Brand.' This recognition reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the tile industry. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees, and partners for their unwavering support. Also, we thank Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. and the esteemed jury members for this recognition.”

Qutone Tiles has consistently set new benchmarks in the tile industry with its cutting-edge designs, sustainable manufacturing practices, and an unwavering commitment to quality. The brand's ability to blend technology with artistry has allowed them to create tiles that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and eco-friendly.

This prestigious award further solidifies Qutone Tiles' position as a leader in the tile industry. The company remains committed to its mission of providing customers with top-quality, innovative, and eco-conscious tiling solutions that elevate the aesthetics of living and working spaces.

