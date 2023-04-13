Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas starrer Mrs Undercover brings the tale of an unusual housewife on ZEE5 Global this April 14

Starring Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles, Mrs Undercover is a coming-of-age, woman-oriented spy comedy. It is set to make its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on April 14, 2023. The movie has been written and directed by Anushree Mehta and produced by B4U Motion Pictures in collaboration with Jaadugar Productions and Knight Sky Movies.

In Mrs Undercover, Vyas portrays a serial killer, Common Man, and Radhika plays a covert agent. Rajesh Sharma, Saheb Chatterjee, Roshni Bhattacharya, Indrashish Roy, Angana Roy, Laboni Sarkar, and Biswajeet Chakraborty also feature in pivotal roles. The movie also features a special appearance by Amrita Chattopadhyay.

Trailer

The trailer shows Chief Rangeela (Rajesh Sharma), a member of the Special Forces, attempting to persuade Durga (Radhika Apte) to join the team. Radhika's character is seen making excuses for not being a part of the squad. Yet, in the end, she agrees to find the serial killer. On the other hand, Sumeet Vyas plays the character of the serial killer, “Common Man."

For the most part, the trailer has a light comedic tone, but it shifts significantly when it hints at a murderer on the prowl, targeting strong and independent women. The second part of the trailer features Apte in action mode.

Plot

Durga, an undercover spy, is unexpectedly called back to work after ten years of living off the grid. But in these ten years, she has forgotten everything about being an undercover spy because she has committed all her time to being a housewife. Durga married a patriarchal husband, who was oblivious to her previous work as a covert spy. Now she must return to her agent life, fighting criminals and patriarchal notions.

Cast

Radhika Apte as Durga

Rajesh Sharma as Chief Rangeela

Sumeet Vyas as the Common Man

Angana Roy as Kajal

Laboni Sarkar as Durga’s mother-in-law

Biswajit Chakraborty as Durga’s father-in-law

Roshini Bhattacharya as Aisha

Saheb Chatterjee as Durga’s husband

Satish Badal as a special force cab driver

Amrita Chattopadhyay as Priyanka

Indrasish Roy as Aditya

Release date

The movie takes a sneak peek into the life of a woman who was trained to be a spy but now lives the life of an ordinary housewife. Mrs Undercover will premiere on April 14, 2023, on ZEE5 Global.

The trailer for the spy drama has been released. Click here to check it out.

