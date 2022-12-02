RADHKA FOUNDATION - a calming space for holistic autistic care

Given the fact that it is directly connected to the body’s neurological center, autism to many, appears to be a complex medical condition, which does not allow autism diagnosed children to live a normal and fulfilled life.

The dynamic brother-sister duo Lakshya Chandna and Divya Chandna however, are out to change this misconception. On July 7th 2019 they started off a dream project - Radhka Foundation for Assisted Living - a social initiative that has come up with a “lifestyle solution” to ease the trials and tribulations of autistic children, their parents and their caregivers too.

Standing over 5 acres of lush green space at Hassanpur Taoru in Gurugram, the fully air-conditioned facility is equipped with every living, care taking and therapeutic amenity to ensure a wholesome living experience. Academics, Healthy Food, 24x7 Vigilance Systems, Vocational Training Modules, Recreation Spaces and more, all form an integral part of this space. Starting with the caring and upbringing of just a single child, Radhka Foundation has scaled up its capabilities and today it has more than 50 autistic children under its wings.

“Another long term project with a compassionate outlook, which is currently under construction, is the Guardian Village. This is a lifelong, modern residential facility. Here senior citizens and their families can come and stay for as long as they want. This enables them to see first-hand, our care and guidance and live in comfort too.” Says Divya.

With care and guidance autistic children too can grow, thrive and become highly effective pillars of the community. A shining example of how Autistic children at Radhka Foundation can continue to live a full life and be a part of mainstream society, is the very inspiring story of Suresh.

Suresh is a young, high function boy diagnosed with autism. To help him channelize his energies more productively Radhka Foundation helped him set up his own shop. He is today an entrepreneur managing a multi brand grocery shop and his life is set in a decent and respectable pattern of learning and earning a livelihood for himself.

His grocery shop is just outside the gates of Radhka Foundation for Assisted Living. This community space will be home to around 50 families in the near future. It is also a shop from where people from villages in the near vicinity come to buy their daily necessities.

The grocery store is today a medium or it could be termed as an occupational therapy of sorts, through which Suresh is overcoming his reluctance to socialize, he is learning to interact and communicate with different people more comfortably, he is gainfully employed and has a definite purpose in life.

This is just one example and there could be so many others, which goes to prove that Autism is simply a condition that can be handled with professional interventions and smart solutions to make life meaningful.

Click here https://www.radhakafoundation.com/ to learn more about the foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.