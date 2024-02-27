RADHKA FOUNDATION provides hope and a safe haven for autistic children

Caring for and fostering the development of a child to become a contributing member of society requires significant dedication from parents in today's world. Now, contemplate the additional challenges and responsibilities inherent in raising an autistic child within contemporary society. It undeniably necessitates an even greater level of commitment and effort in every aspect.

And then what about those haunting questions that are there in every parent’s heart who has a child with special needs –

“What happens to our child after us? Who will take care? How will the child manage his or her life and needs?”

For these parents, the fears are endless and relentless. They fear for the safety and security of their child once they are no longer there to hold their hand and wipe away their tears. They shudder at the thought of leaving their child vulnerable to a world that may not understand their unique needs or embrace their tender spirit. The fear of their child being alone, lost, or neglected in a society that often fails to see their worth is a heavy burden that weighs upon their weary hearts.

But amidst the darkness, there is a ray of hope: Radhka Guardian Village – The answer to the question of “what after us?” of every parent -

Radhka Guardian Village - RGV - is a part of the Radhka Foundation, a compassionate space founded in 2019 by siblings Lakshya Chandna and Divya Chandna.

Radhka Foundation is acknowledged as a haven of love and acceptance, where children with autism find solace. Surrounded by dedicated caregivers and fellow travelers on the same journey, they thrive in an environment that celebrates their uniqueness and cherishes their spirit. It is a place where fears are replaced with hope, tears with laughter, and isolation with community.

This space has witnessed remarkable growth, transitioning from initially caring for one child to now catering to over 50 autistic children. The facility continually evolves, expanding its range of highly beneficial services tailored for autistic children, all within a single comprehensive setting. Situated on a lush green, 5-acre campus, the fully air-conditioned facility offers ample space for children to embrace nature's serenity and participate in invigorating outdoor activities.

Welcome to a new era of compassionate living at the RGV RADHKA Guardian Village, where every family is embraced with open arms and every child is cherished beyond measure. The RGV - RADHKA GUARDIAN VILLAGE - stands as a beacon of hope and promise, a sanctuary where families find solace and support amidst the challenges of raising autistic children. Some families have already purchased homes and moved into the village to live with their autistic children.

As construction advances, parents eagerly anticipate the opportunity to secure homes within this nurturing community, where their beloved children can thrive and flourish.

With each new residence slated for completion by 2025, the village offers more than just shelter—it provides a lifeline of support and understanding. Here, families come together, sharing experiences, challenges, and triumphs, creating a bond that transcends words. It's a place where fears are replaced with hope, and uncertainties with unwavering support.

This visionary project is more than just bricks and mortar—it's a testament to the resilience of families, the power of community, and the boundless love parents have for their children.

“At RADHKA GUARDIAN VILLAGE, our team of highly skilled doctors and healthcare professionals ensures personalized care for each resident, fostering security and well-being. With a diverse community from around the globe, we challenge societal perceptions of autism, promoting acceptance and support for all.” Shared Divya.

“Our mission prioritizes the health and safety of residents, with meticulously designed programs and facilities that empower personal growth. We're committed to nurturing talents and providing opportunities for skill development, paving the way for fulfilling career prospects and a brighter future.” Mentioned Lakshya.

Radhka Guardian Village is more than just a place to live – it is a sanctuary of love where children are valued, cherished, and embraced for who they are. It is a testament to the power of compassion and the resilience of the human spirit, offering a glimpse of a world where every child is seen, heard, and loved unconditionally.

And for parents who have dared to dream of a brighter future for their beloved children, Radhka Guardian Village is a lifeline – a promise that their legacy of love will live on long after they are gone.

