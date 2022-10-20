Radwan Elhag Hamoud: why digital marketers must keep up with digital trends

It is indeed astonishing to notice the rapid rise of a few individuals and professionals across industries of the world. Ever wondered what must have thrust these professionals forward in their respective sectors and turned them into inspirational success stories for the world? Well, there could be innumerable factors, but one cannot deny how determination and a relentless drive, and passion help them create their own unique niche in their industries. However, in the end, the success of an organization, brand, or business depends on how well the founders and the team made the most of the opportunities and created newer opportunities for them to up their game in their sectors, explains Radwan Elhag Hamoud, a rising digital marketer and entrepreneur.

He says that over the years, digital marketing as a sector has grown in leaps and bounds, thanks to the enormous opportunities the digital world provides marketers and entrepreneurs with constantly. But, it is also the innate skills, knowledge, and passion that a few rare gems have shown that have helped them go beyond doing the usual, building a robust career for them and growing their businesses exponentially. Also known as Radwan Aljabali, the marketing expert is of the view that skills and knowledge are all very important in growing businesses, but today, looking at how the modern-day business world is flourishing, people need to focus their energies on how well they can optimize and maximize the tools of the digital world and come up with the best digital marketing models and plans based on the latest tech trends.

Radwan, who is also a human resource manager, reaching out to skilful creators, allowing them to monetize their skills in the best possible way wants more and more marketers to understand how the digital way is the best way to reach business goals or attain an enormous reach across the online world.

Besides excelling at measuring web traffic, monitoring media, and researching metrics, Radwan wants digital marketers, brands, and professionals to walk hand-in-hand with the latest tech advancements and tech trends of the industry to build a meaningful presence of theirs in the digital world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

