Raheja 1 ka 2 Mega Sale: Fulfil your property dreams

Buying a property is no cakewalk, as one has to invest a sizable chunk of their savings in what would perhaps be their most prized asset. To make this process interesting and hassle-free, Raheja Developers has come up with a 1 Ka 2 Mega Sale event — a first in Delhi-NCR. This one-of-a-kind event would allow buyers to select from a wide range of properties from Gurugram’s largest plotted inventory, with investments starting at ₹34 lakh. Not only that, buyers will also have the flexibility to build up to four-storey structures with basements and recreational facilities such as clubhouses, parks and shopping centres.

“Mega Sale 1 Ka 2 will assure the exit from the property with certain premium. The USP of the project is to only pay 25% and get a benefit on that amount,” says Nayan Raheja, promoter, Raheja Developers.

At the event, the developers have come up with an option wherein buyers can pay 25% (of the total value) and not pay anything else until they take possession. “You will also have the chance to double your investment within a time frame of up to two years, where any shortfall in the appreciation value will be compensated by the developer,” he adds.

The event started with a bang with the attendance of Malaika Arora that undoubtedly added to the excitement and prestige of it while a range of plots got sold to interested buyers and investors. Malaika Arora along with Nayan Raheja also felicitated the top performing Channel Partners present at the event. Beautiful folk dance performances by dance troops from Kashmir, Mathura and Haryana added to the allure of the event.

The ongoing event, which includes food and games to give buyers a fun-filled experience, will end on February 28.

With Deen Dayal plots, residential, SCO and farm plots, the properties are situated at the prime location of Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Road.

Speaking about the location, Raheja adds that the project is strategically located, with various developments taking place in the vicinity. “The Dwarka Expressway is about to be completed and is well-connected through a network of flyovers, underpasses, and metro stations. It is also slated to be connected with the Indra Gandhi International Airport through a cloverleaf flyover on one side. Furthermore, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut down the travel time between Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna by 15-20 minutes,” he shares.

Visit India Rashtra, Sector - 88A, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, which is on till February 28, to book your dream property. Offer valid for 4 days only!