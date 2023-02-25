Raheja 1ka2 Mega Sale: Fulfill your property dreams with attractive offers at a fun-filled event

Buying a property can seem a challenging task. This is because you would be investing a sizable chunk of your savings in what would perhaps be your most prized asset. From financing the purchase to shortlisting the property, there are numerous considerations to be made when you go real estate shopping.

If you are on the lookout for a property that ticks all the right boxes, the Raheja 1ka2 Mega Sale event - the first in the history of Delhi NCR - can be your chance to buy the property of your dreams. This one-of-a-kind event will be held on Feb 25-28 from 10 am to 6 pm at India Rashtra, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. You will be able to choose from a multitude of properties from the largest plotted inventory of Gurugram with investments starting from ₹34 lakhs.

Buyers will have the flexibility to build up to 4 storey structures

This includes Deen Dayal plots, residential plots, SCO plots, and farm plots and they are situated at the prime location of Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Road. The Dwarka Expressway is about to be completed and is well-connected through a network of flyovers, underpasses, and metro stations. It is also slate to be connected with the Indra Gandhi International Airport through a cloverleaf flyover on one side. Furthermore, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut down the travel time between Gold Course Extension Road and Sohna to 15-20 minutes. Buyers will have the flexibility to build up to 4 storey structures with basements and recreational facilities like clubhouses, parks, and shopping centers too.

Raheja Developers have come up with an option for this event wherein buyers can just pay 25% and they won’t have to pay anything else until possession

Buying a property can be financially strenuous as you usually need a large amount of money to book a property irrespective of whether it is a down-payment followed by payments in installments or a one-time payment. To ease the process of buying a property, Raheja Developers have come up with an option for this event wherein buyers can just pay 25% and they won’t have to pay anything else until possession. You will also have the chance to double your investment within a timeframe of up to two years wherein any shortfall in appreciation value will be compensated by the developer.

Raheja Developers Limited was incorporated in the year 1990 by Navin M. Raheja, a first-generation entrepreneur

With close to four decades of experience, the company has carved a niche for itself in the real estate sector. Until now, it has delivered a whooping 30 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial projects including farmhouses, plotted development, and hotel properties with over 20 million sq. ft under construction. They are also currently building the tallest tower in Gurgaon and the tallest tower in Delhi as well.

The event will also include food and games because buying the property of your dreams need not be a stressful and exhausting experience. So grab this unique opportunity to invest in the best property deal that comes with the trust and assurance of Raheja Developers!

