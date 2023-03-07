Raheja’s Spectacular 1 ka 2 Mega Sale comes to an end

Investment in property can be stressful. But, when there’s credibility of Raheja and information support from various channel partners, the toughest of decisions and processes become uncomplicated. This was the experience of the investors and buyers at Raheja’s 1 Ka 2 Mega Sale event. This unique sale allowed buyers to choose from a wide range of properties from Gurugram’s largest plotted inventory.

The event was a star-studded affair with the attendance of Malaika Arora on Day 1 and Zareen Khan on Day 2. The whole experience of the event was full of entertainment with performances by Curly Harshit and various folk-dance troops. Fun games and food added to the experience of the event. Top performing channel partners were also felicitated on stage with certificates and gifts.

Nayan Raheja and Zareen Khan

Visitors and channel partners at the event

The sale stood-out with its offer to the buyers to pay only 25% of the cost and nothing until possession. Also promised was a chance to double the investment within 2 years where any shortfall in the appreciation value will be compensated by the developer. These enticing offers were valid at the event held at Dwarka Expressway from 25th to 28th February.

“I personally believe that the opportunity to own a piece of land one can call home with such promising future, with regards to growth from such a reputed builder is a never again deal. A golden bargain for investors looking for investments on the upcoming Dwarka Expressway by Raheja Developers”, said Emcee Honey Gill.

Emcee Honey Gill

The project is strategically located on Dwarka Expressway with various developments taking place in the vicinity. Since Dwarka Expressway is going to be completed and is well-connected through a network of flyovers, underpasses, and metro stations. Thus, buying a plot in the location looks like a promising bet.

