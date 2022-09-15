RailRecipe successfully delivering healthy food across 500 Stations in 2022

India, 15th September 2022:Food tech start-up RailRecipe hasemerged asa promisingfood deliveryin India and has successfully achieved a milestone of partnering with 500 station in 2022.RailRecipe has partnered with many private delivery operators and partner restaurants tocreating a happy journey with its homemade food-style delivery to the passengers on board.

RailRecipe is expanding manifold with the intention of providing food services to the passengers on their seats at their desired railway stations. RailRecipe has a tie-up with the top FSSAI-certified restaurant over 500 stations. With increased numbers of service stations, responsibility also increases. To cater to this requirement,RailRecipe has made separate hygiene and quality control department, which is working day and night, checking restaurants and delivery personnel. This start-up has on roll 2000+ E-catering partners to deliver food safely. Their tie-up with Indian Railways is on renewed contract basis, which means regular checking of the function and operation is directly take-up by Indian railways. And this will ensure safe and timely delivery of meals with all the records submitted to the department.

Highlighting the brand’s substantial growth,Imran Khan,Director andFounder ofRailRecipe said, “The idea starts from the understanding of how train journeys are incomplete without food. While traveling, passengers usually take munchies with them, but what if they get homestyle food from FSSAI approved restaurant by clicking a few buttons on their mobiles. There was a significant difference in people's lifestyles following the pandemic and people's rising awareness about consuming healthy food. Travelers are becoming more familiar with issues of food contamination, and so they don't trust every other food joint delivery. At times, this IRCTC e-catering authorized partner is highly appreciated because it offers contactless food delivery and guarantees hygienic food. This has resulted in an increase in meal bookings on its mobile app, website, and on-call bookings.”

With starting delivering hygienic and good quality food with the tie-ups restaurant that is FSSAI-certified.RailRecipe E-catering company is registered under the companies act. They enable consumers to book their desired food online via their website, with the mobile application, or by simply dialing the service number by using their PNR number.

Imran Khan,further added, "We abide by delivering healthy and hygienic food to consumers at their preferred station on time.And this is the reason for taking mandatory licenses from FSSAI for digital food business operators (FBOs) and dealing with only FSSAI-certified restaurants that adhere to all guidelines. Always ensuring that their traveling companion receives healthy and fresh food at every station.”

RailRecipe has been witnessing huge traction in the number of meals ordered by train passengers recently. With its presence in more than 500 stations now, they are planning to expand its services to around 150 more stations in the coming quarter and is estimated to double the numbers by the end of this year. RailRecipe began its journeyon a pilot basis from a single station and has seem a steep rise in its geographical expansion. So far,RailRecipehas served over 4 million customers with over 7 million meal deliverieswith a 40-45% customer retention.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand’s mission,Imran Khan added, “Ourmission is to serve delicious cuisine to make the journey comfortable forourcustomers.With constant additions and tie-ups with the Top notch FSSAI-approved restaurant partners,we are adding new dishes to the menu at a very reasonable price.The endless bond we are creating with our consumers is ethereal, and we want to create the strongest bond in the future as well by delivering healthy, hygienic, safe food. We believe in the ethics of "Under-Promise, Over-Deliver."

To know more, please visit: https://railrecipe.com/

Download the app now :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.railrecipe.railrecipe_final

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.