Rajasthan Kabaddi League carving its strong foothold in the sports industry

Over the last few decades, there has been a sudden shift in the field of the sports and entertainment industry. With the rising demand for Indian-originated games, the sports industry is expanding its canvas and moving beyond the path of cricket by introducing homegrown games like kabaddi and wrestling to the fore. The revolutionary changes in the sports industry are resulting in the growth of viewers, participation, and in ameliorating the economic condition of the country. Taking this into consideration, the Rajasthan Kabaddi League, a National-level professional Kabaddi tournament is making its entry into the dynamic sports industry, giving the dreams a new chance and the sports icon a new opportunity.

The inception of leagues in India has given sports a new lease of life, further empowering the sports industry and providing major support for its upliftment. Each league has its own value in the sports sector and with the upsurging curve of the Indian-originated games, they are manifesting a credible and strong platform for players to showcase their skills as well as for small regional businesses and MSMEs to promote their brands. Homegrown sports offer brands the chance to build a stronger connection with the focussed consumer group and engage with the audiences on an emotional level.

Rajasthan Kabaddi League, founded with the mission to help the 2nd and 3rd generation is making tremendous growth in the rural regions and providing robust support to the local players. The platform is undoubtedly helping the players who did not get the spotlight and the resources to make big in Pro-league tournaments. While big cricketing leagues took the fans and advertisers by storm, the smaller leagues and Indian-originated games are no doubt making progress in terms of garnering viewers and giving an opportunity to local brands and several small regional businesses to make their space in the sports ecosystem.

Talking about the plans for Season 2, Founder and CEO of Rajasthan Kabaddi League, Shubham Choudhary says, “There is no doubt that Indians are crazy about cricket but it is also true that Indians should be well informed about their Indian origin games. It becomes easy to garner eyeballs when the masses are well equipped with the sports”. He further added, “ I think that today's generation is ready for sports beyond cricket and that is itself very encouraging for the sports industry.”

Since the Rajasthan Kabaddi League Season 1 has been a grand success, the management announced Season 2 of the tournament which will begin in June, with eight teams competing for the title. Since these leagues play a crucial role in strengthening the sports structure of the society, they are considered as the harbingers of fans, sponsors, which further results in profit for the nation. The Season 2 will be broadcasted live on DD Sports to offer maximum coverage and reach for the event. In addition, another top-notch firm will handle the production to improve the on-air broadcasting quality. The management is working hard to make this season even bigger and better, and the RKL is marketing its platform on various major entertainment and regional news channels, including Zee Rajasthan and a few more.

In the last seven years, India's rustic sport, which was once thought to be a game only played in rural regions, has defied stereotypes and established a stronghold in the country's cities. The success of the Pro Kabaddi League has given Kabaddi a new lease on life, as more young people are considering pursuing a career in the sport. Rajasthan Kabaddi league is unquestionably the new step towards the upliftment of the local players, MSMEs, and sponsors. With the innovative approach and revolutionary approach, Rajasthan Kabaddi League already had its roots deep into Indian culture and is roping in some of the big-media giants for the promotional aspect and giving on the wide-spread knowledge of the game to make it more thrilling and unpredictable.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.