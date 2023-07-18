Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation Organises Free Medical Camp in Salempur

Free check-up, free medicine and free treatment Free medical camp was organized in Salempur area on the commendable initiative of Rajesh Singh Dayal, Chairman of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation.

A two-day free medical camp has been organized by Rajesh Singh Dayal, Chairman of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation, in Salempur Kasba village of Salempur tehsil area, where patients are being treated free of cost by specialist doctors from Chandan Hospital, Lucknow. Various types of free tests are also being done and free medicines are also being given on the basis of tests, let us tell you that thousands of patients have gathered in this medical camp and their medicine is being treated free of cost by specialist doctors. The patient looks very happy.

Patients were treated free of cost by specialist doctors from Chandan Hospital, Lucknow

The same patients say that they have never seen such a big camp. It is a matter of great fortune for us that such a big medical camp has been organized by Rajesh Singh ji, Chairman of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation, in this remote village of ours. Special care has been taken of health, good medicine and good treatment is being given here.

The residents of the area gave thanks and blessings to Rajesh Singh Dayal, while Rajesh Singh Dayal gifted two big ambulances for the area, this ambulance service will be available free of cost to the people of the entire area.

An unwell old villager who came to the camp was sent by Rajesh Singh to Lucknow with free ambulance facility

On the other hand, an unwell old villager who came to the camp was sent by Rajesh Singh to Lucknow with free ambulance facility, where Rajesh Singh Dayal himself took the responsibility of his entire treatment in the famous Chandan Hospital, along with Rajesh Singh Dayal told that the medical camp area It will run continuously at different places and people will continue to get free medical check-up and ambulance services so that people can get special benefits, the people of the area are thanking Rajesh Singh Dayal a lot for this commendable initiative. Many respected persons of the area contributed in this initiative, including Block Pradhan Amresh Singh Bablu, Rajesh Singh Sada, Prateek Nandan Tiwari, Devesh Pratap Mal (Majhauli), Pradhan Singh (Pradhan), Ranvijay Singh, Shyam Ji Saini Pradhan Anwarulhak, Aman Mishra , Pappu Singh, Arvind Tiwari (Chunnu) etc. had a major contribution.

