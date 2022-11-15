Rajnigandha Achievers wins prestigious Indian Masters Polo Championship

New Delhi, November 14, 2022: Rajnigandha Achievers defeated Jindal Panther by 10-8 in the final match of India Sotheby's International Realty Indian Masters Polo Championship (14-goal) polo tournament, here at the Jaipur Polo Ground on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The championship started on November 7, 2022, total four teams—Rajnigandha Achievers, Sujan Indian Tigers, Sujan-Sona and Jindal Panther—participated in the championship this year. The first match was played on November 9, between Sujan-Sona and Jindal Panther, which was won by Sujan-Sona. On the same day, the second match was played between Rajnigandha Achievers and Sujan Indian Tigers, which was won by Sujan Indian Tigers.

Semi-finals matches were played on November 11, between Sujan-Sona versus Rajnigandha Achievers and Sujan Indian Tigers versus Jindal Panther, won by Rajnigandha Achievers and Jindal Panther respectively.

“Indian Masters Polo Championship (14-goal) polo tournament is one of the best Polo championships in India. The tournament was a delight to watch not only for me, but I am sure all the spectators enjoyed the game as well,” said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The final match was attended by approximately 500 guests with Lt. General Rajinder Dewan- AVSM,VSM, QMG, PRESIDENT APRC & Mrs. Isha Dewan as the chief guest and more than 200 vvips including General Dalbir Singh Suhag - PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, renowned artist Paresh Maity, Anupama Varma - Supermodel, Actor, Presenter, Motivational Speaker & Life coach, Honorary consulate general of Moldova, Honorary consul general of Montenegro, High commissioners of Bulgaria, Ecuador, Chile and Estonia with their spouses also enjoyed the game with other invitees.

The Indian Polo Association had introduced the tournament “The Indian Masters Trophy” in the 2012-13 season and since then was played at 14 goals. The inaugural tournament was played from 20 Nov to 25 Nov 2012 at Delhi. Five Teams participated in the 1st year and Sahara Warriors won the inaugural tournament. General Bikram Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Army Staff and President IPA was the Chief Guest for the tournament. Since then, it has regularly been played at Delhi during the Delhi Fall Polo Season. The tournament is considered one of the finest and most competitive tournaments in the IPA Calendar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would like to thank the Indian Polo Association for giving us the opportunity to host this prestigious tournament. Congratulations to the winning team and cheers to all the teams that participated in the tournament for displaying the brilliant performance,” said Goyal.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.