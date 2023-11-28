RAK Felicity: The New Address for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 28th November 2023: Introducing RAK Felicity by Vencer, a new benchmark for affordable luxury in Bengaluru's rapidly developing Devanahalli, offering unmatched lifestyle experiences at market-defining prices. Vencer Projects, a renowned developer known for its innovative and quality living spaces, is proud to announce the successful launch of RAK Felicity by Vencer in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This prestigious project, launched by the charismatic actor Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Vencer's brand ambassador, marks a significant milestone in Vencer's journey of creating exceptional living experiences. The launch event made a significant impact on social media, with the hashtag #ShivannaAtFelicity trending at the top 5 positions on Twitter, reflecting its widespread popularity and engagement.

The launch of RAK Felicity by Vencer represents not just the culmination of efforts in luxury real estate development but also the shared vision and dedication of its managing partners - Mr. J. Ramanjeneyulu, Mr. Harsha Kancharla, Mr. Diwakar Narasimhan, and Mr. D Brahmanandam. Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping Vencer Projects into a leader in crafting innovative living spaces that resonate with modern lifestyles.

This project is in its first phase.

Vencer's Commitment to Quality

At the heart of Vencer Projects' philosophy is a commitment to creating spaces that resonate with the needs and aspirations of its customers. Mr. Harsha Kancharla of Vencer Projects remarked, “RAK Felicity by Vencer is in line with Vencer’s constant endeavours towards giving our buyers the space they need at a price that is comfortable to them. We specialise in offering only premium spaces in prime locations at the best possible prices, a unique proposition in itself. We are excited to bring our ‘perfect space at perfect price’ culture to Devanahalli. Be it location, appreciation, or lifestyle, RAK Felicity by Vencer has it all. The presence of several IT parks and, most importantly, the Airport has made this zone a coveted residential and investment destination. With good schools, colleges, and entertainment spots around, it promises an opportunity to build a great lifestyle.”

Project Overview

The prestigious community of RAK Felicity by Vencer, set in the rapidly developing area of Devanahalli, Bengaluru, spans 15 acres and merges luxury with affordability. This project, in its first phase, offers 296 residential plots, providing a selection of plots ranging from 1200 to 2400 sq. ft. With an entry price point of INR 4955/- per sq. ft., and total units starting from INR 59 Lakhs, RAK Felicity by Vencer is endorsed by both BIAAPA and RERA (RERA No.: PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/160223/005725), redefining the residential landscape of the region.

Situated just 10 minutes from Bengaluru International Airport, RAK Felicity by Vencer offers the perfect blend of nature's tranquillity and urban convenience. This community is designed with modern luxuries, legal transparency, Vaastu compliance, and ready-to-develop plots, offering a serene yet enriched living environment.

The project features over 30 premium amenities, including a Yoga Deck, Kids Play Area, Outdoor Gym, and a scenic Cycling Track, catering to diverse lifestyles. The community also offers meditation zones and various sports facilities, providing a rich and vibrant living experience. With its strategic location, RAK Felicity by Vencer provides easy access to essential services, including hospitals, schools, resorts, IT parks, and dining venues, ensuring a convenient and elegant lifestyle for its residents.

Vencer Projects, with its dynamic team of designers, engineers, and builders, has been at the forefront of creating living spaces that are both stylish and functional. With a track record of completing several successful projects under various names, including ENFINI CONSTRUCTION and JYOTHIRMAYEE, Vencer has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate sector.

Conclusion

RAK Felicity by Vencer iis not just a project; it's a testament to the company's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As Vencer continues to build spaces where stories are written and memories made, RAK Felicity by Vencer stands as a shining example of their commitment to delivering the perfect space at the perfect price.

